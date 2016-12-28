Most Read
Scandal-plagued Brazilian president oversees passage of controversial austerity measures
As the Brazilian economy continues to experience its worst recession in decades, the government has opted to pursue an unprecedented austerity program over the...
News
PSU begins ‘Four Years Free’ program to help students pay for...
In October, Portland State announced its new “Four Years Free” program, allowing Oregon residents who meet certain requirements to attend PSU tuition free after...
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture 2016 year in review
If there’s something we all can agree on, it’s that 2016 was one hell of a tumultuous year. But all is not lost; apathy...
The prodigal son returns to Sin City
The last time I was in Las Vegas, I was a fundamentalist Christian, young-Earth creationist and closet homosexual. Now, over a decade later, I...
Opinion
Are you feeling entrepreneurial?
Previous articles in this column have focused on how to score a better-than-average job after...
Communication and context: seeing the whole picture
How often have you been involved in a conversation that you either did not understand...
Taking online courses can benefit you
Online classes are not that terrible. I remember being worried about taking an online course...
Who’s lying to me now?
If there are two things I’ve been obsessed with for the past couple of months,...