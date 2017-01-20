Most Read
College Republicans under fire
During the past few weeks, Portland State’s College Republicans student group has found itself at the center of a proverbial storm, freshly igniting time-tested debates about free speech at the university.
News
Crime blotter Jan. 9–15
Jan. 9 Water leak Epler Building Water was dripping into room 102, but no damage was discovered. Jan. 10 Theft from vehicle Blumel Parking The back window of a student’s vehicle...
Arts & Culture
Woes of the queer and the well-fed
Not a Baby Gay Writes: I finally came out last year as a lesbian and it took me a long time to make that choice....
‘Traitors’: the minorities who support Donald Trump
As the state-by-state election results showed Hillary Clinton trailing behind Donald Trump on the evening of Nov. 8, 2016, CNN contributor Van Jones called...
Opinion
Swiping for love in all the wrong places
We live in a convenient world. Whether you enjoy having food delivered to you, speaking...
Is Donald Trump America’s new substitute president?
A recent opinion piece by Slate titled, “Donald Trump, the substitute teacher of American presidents,”...
President-elect Donald Trump to be inaugurated Jan. 20
The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence will be held Friday,...
