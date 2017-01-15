Most Read
‘Traitors’: the minorities who support Donald Trump
As the state-by-state election results showed Hillary Clinton trailing behind Donald Trump on the evening of Nov. 8, 2016, CNN contributor Van Jones called...
News
Substitute tree-cher is a hit in Smith
Almost a foot of snow blanketed the City of Portland starting last Tuesday, Jan. 10. The snowstorm, unusual by Pacific Northwest standards, resulted in...
Arts & Culture
Best Portland places to dance your body right
Let’s make one thing clear: “Get fit” is not a synonym for “get thin.” Big bodies in motion are one of humanity’s most beautiful expression...
Opinion
Motivation makes the business world go ’round
Finding out what motivates an individual is important when creating effective communication, professional success, and...
Things to look forward to in 2017 (that won’t totally suck)
I don’t think I need to recap how tough 2016 was for many people and,...
The prodigal son returns to Sin City
The last time I was in Las Vegas, I was a fundamentalist Christian, young-Earth creationist...