College Republicans under fire
During the past few weeks, Portland State’s College Republicans student group has found itself at the center of a proverbial storm, freshly igniting time-tested debates about free speech at the university.
News
‘New campus thought police’: Freethinkers of PSU present dialogue on free...
Amid tensions of the recent election cycle and questionable actions of the new United States president, a welling consensus emerges that the substantive engagement...
Arts & Culture
Vanguard seeking kinksters for the annual Love and Sex Guide
Warning**Graphic Content** The Vanguard is currently polling as many kinky Portlanders as possible in regard to...sex... for our annual Love and Sex Guide! With some help, we created...
Events for the week of Feb. 1–7
CORRECTION: the print version & a previous online version of this story provides incorrect pricing for non-PSU patrons of 5th Avenue Cinema. We have updated...
Holiday Highlight
Opinion
Construction on campus: Will it ever end?
If you live on campus, you have likely been awoken by the sounds of construction....
Too shy to be excited
Subpar Advice from the Sub-Basement Oh So Shy writes: So my sister has the most adorable kid...
Letter to the Editor: Organizations in the Northwest are promoting hatred as well
The presidential election has shown us unsettling realities in America and even in our home...
The true cost of dining a la food cart
How often a person goes out to eat can have a massive effect on their...