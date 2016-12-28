PAID ADVERTISEMENT

Most Read

Scandal-plagued Brazilian president oversees passage of controversial austerity measures

Chris May -
1
As the Brazilian economy continues to experience its worst recession in decades, the government has opted to pursue an unprecedented austerity program over the...

Ban Ki-moon as United Nations Secretary-General: a look back

Arts & Culture 2016 year in review

Crime blotter Dec. 5–18

Mosul: As siege continues, humanitarian crises intensify

News

Crime blotter Dec. 5–18

Alanna Madden -
0
Dec. 5 Attempted Fraud by Identity Theft Portland State A PSU student reported to CPSO that somebody had attempted to open accounts using his social security number. Theft...

PSU begins ‘Four Years Free’ program to help students pay for...

Board of Trustees discusses campus safety, food insecurity and mental health

Snowfall shuts down campus during finals

Standing Rock and Boycott resolutions passed by ASPSU

Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture 2016 year in review

Daniel Finnegan -
0
If there’s something we all can agree on, it’s that 2016 was one hell of a tumultuous year. But all is not lost; apathy...

The prodigal son returns to Sin City

Andy Ngo -
1
The last time I was in Las Vegas, I was a fundamentalist Christian, young-Earth creationist and closet homosexual. Now, over a decade later, I...

Subpar advice for the holidays

PSU Orchestra ‘Remix’ features David Bowie

Winter break event listings

PSU student among those arrested at recent anti-Trump protests

Tripping on Drumpf

Events for the week of Nov. 30–Dec. 4

Stay Connected

2,236FansLike
84FollowersFollow
2,276FollowersFollow
65SubscribersSubscribe

Holiday Highlight

Classifields

Loading Recent Classifieds...

Opinion

The prodigal son returns to Sin City

Andy Ngo -
1
The last time I was in Las Vegas, I was a fundamentalist Christian, young-Earth creationist...

Are you feeling entrepreneurial?

Nick Tool -
0
Previous articles in this column have focused on how to score a better-than-average job after...

Communication and context: seeing the whole picture

Nick Tool -
0
How often have you been involved in a conversation that you either did not understand...

Taking online courses can benefit you

Randee-Jo Barcinas-Manglona -
0
Online classes are not that terrible. I remember being worried about taking an online course...

Who’s lying to me now?

Andy Clark -
9
If there are two things I’ve been obsessed with for the past couple of months,...

International

Multimedia

Popular Category

More

Stay Connected

2,236FansLike
84FollowersFollow
2,276FollowersFollow
65SubscribersSubscribe