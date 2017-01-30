Most Read
College Republicans under fire
During the past few weeks, Portland State’s College Republicans student group has found itself at the center of a proverbial storm, freshly igniting time-tested debates about free speech at the university.
News
The hands that feed
Genetically modified organisms and biotechnology foods are increasingly integrated into agriculture management around the globe. Effects of biotechnology are studied and tested, and as the...
Arts & Culture
Events for the week of Feb. 1–7
FEATURED EVENT 27th Cascade Festival of African Films Multiple times Hollywood Theatre 4122 NE Sandy Blvd. And PCC Cascade Campus 705 N. Killingsworth Street All screenings free Running from February 3 to March 4,...
Too shy to be excited
Subpar Advice from the Sub-Basement Oh So Shy writes: So my sister has the most adorable kid ever. I've babysat a few times and I'm starting...
Holiday Highlight
Loading Recent Classifieds...
Opinion
Construction on campus: Will it ever end?
If you live on campus, you have likely been awoken by the sounds of construction....
Too shy to be excited
Subpar Advice from the Sub-Basement Oh So Shy writes: So my sister has the most adorable kid...
Letter to the Editor: Organizations in the Northwest are promoting hatred as well
The presidential election has shown us unsettling realities in America and even in our home...
The true cost of dining a la food cart
How often a person goes out to eat can have a massive effect on their...
Searching for community on a commuter campus
Every day we wake up, get dressed and go about our business—each and every one...