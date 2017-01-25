Most Read
Look the part, get the job
Graduation is fast approaching, so here are some tips and tricks for nailing the visual element of a job interview. After countless hours of studying, suffocating student loans and plenty of head-scratching over what the future holds, it’s safe to say that nothing is looking more fashionable for the class of 2013 than a cap and gown.
News
PSU students join thousands of demonstrators at #J20 protest
About 90 people, mostly Portland State students, gathered at the Park Blocks for a campus-wide walkout at 2 p.m. Jan. 20. According to flyers placed...
Arts & Culture
One less truth
Just One Less Thing writes: I joined Facebook back before just anybody could be on, but now I don't really even go online anymore. I...
Las Mujeres bringing Latin Night to Portland State
Las Mujeres means “women” in Spanish, but Las Mujeres isn’t a club dedicated only to being a Latina woman at Portland State, it's also...
Holiday Highlight
Loading Recent Classifieds...
Opinion
One less truth
Just One Less Thing writes: I joined Facebook back before just anybody could be on, but...
Where’s the coffee?
To say I love coffee would be an understatement. Like many college students, coffee is...
Mistrust and skepticism of the CIA
In the first of surely many future presidential controversies, President Donald Trump has come under...
Swiping for love in all the wrong places
We live in a convenient world. Whether you enjoy having food delivered to you, speaking...
Woes of the queer and the well-fed
Not a Baby Gay Writes: I finally came out last year as a lesbian and it...