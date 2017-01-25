PAID ADVERTISEMENT

Look the part, get the job

Caroline McGowan -
0
Graduation is fast approaching, so here are some tips and tricks for nailing the visual element of a job interview. After countless hours of studying, suffocating student loans and plenty of head-scratching over what the future holds, it’s safe to say that nothing is looking more fashionable for the class of 2013 than a cap and gown.

College Republicans under fire

PSU students join thousands of demonstrators at #J20 protest

Portland State wins home game against Montana 88-79

PSU students, Wiewel intersect at Janet Mock keynote

News

PSU students join thousands of demonstrators at #J20 protest

Andy Ngo and Benjamin Ramey -
0
About 90 people, mostly Portland State students, gathered at the Park Blocks for a campus-wide walkout at 2 p.m. Jan. 20. According to flyers placed...

Las Mujeres bringing Latin Night to Portland State

Women’s basketball remains undefeated at home

Portland State wins home game against Montana 88-79

PSU students stage campus walkout in protest of trump

Arts & Culture

One less truth

John Pinney -
0
Just One Less Thing writes: I joined Facebook back before just anybody could be on, but now I don't really even go online anymore. I...

Las Mujeres bringing Latin Night to Portland State

Christian Poindexter -
0
Las Mujeres means “women” in Spanish, but Las Mujeres isn’t a club dedicated only to being a Latina woman at Portland State, it's also...

Radio Phoenix: music from earth, name from space

Littman + White Galleries: art and artists in SMSU

Events for the week of Jan. 25–31

PSU students, Wiewel intersect at Janet Mock keynote

Woes of the queer and the well-fed

‘Traitors’: the minorities who support Donald Trump

Opinion

One less truth

John Pinney -
0
Just One Less Thing writes: I joined Facebook back before just anybody could be on, but...

Where’s the coffee?

Marie Conner -
0
To say I love coffee would be an understatement. Like many college students, coffee is...

Mistrust and skepticism of the CIA

Andy Clark -
0
In the first of surely many future presidential controversies, President Donald Trump has come under...

Swiping for love in all the wrong places

Andy Clark -
0
We live in a convenient world. Whether you enjoy having food delivered to you, speaking...

Woes of the queer and the well-fed

John Pinney -
0
Not a Baby Gay Writes: I finally came out last year as a lesbian and it...

