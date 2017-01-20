PAID ADVERTISEMENT

College Republicans under fire

Ravleen Kaur -
55
During the past few weeks, Portland State’s College Republicans student group has found itself at the center of a proverbial storm, freshly igniting time-tested debates about free speech at the university.

‘Traitors’: the minorities who support Donald Trump

PSU to receive $15.6 million for transportation research

Portland State tackles homelessness with POD Initiative

Broke? Sell plasma

News

Crime blotter Jan. 9–15

Joan Brown -
0
Jan. 9 Water leak Epler Building Water was dripping into room 102, but no damage was discovered. Jan. 10 Theft from vehicle Blumel Parking The back window of a student’s vehicle...

Get ready for Friday Jan. 20th: PSU student walkout

PSU to receive $15.6 million for transportation research

Student Fee Committee presents 2018 budget to Senate

Substitute tree-cher is a hit in Smith

Arts & Culture

Woes of the queer and the well-fed

John Pinney -
0
Not a Baby Gay Writes: I finally came out last year as a lesbian and it took me a long time to make that choice....

Sustainability symposium aims to educate, empower and engage

Best Portland places to dance your body right

Verbal resolutions: a list of must-banish terms for 2017

Subpar advice: Grinding up those pills

Events for the week of Jan. 11–17

Arts & Culture 2016 year in review

Opinion

Swiping for love in all the wrong places

Andy Clark -
0
We live in a convenient world. Whether you enjoy having food delivered to you, speaking...

Is Donald Trump America’s new substitute president?

Kevin Hadsell -
0
A recent opinion piece by Slate titled, “Donald Trump, the substitute teacher of American presidents,”...

President-elect Donald Trump to be inaugurated Jan. 20

Alex-Jon Earl -
0
The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence will be held Friday,...

