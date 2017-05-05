2017 ASPSU elections results are in

Just after 1 p.m. today, Associated Students of Portland State announced election results for leaders to serve in student government for the 2017–18 academic year. Students and staff gathered at PSU’s Simon Benson House for the announcement.

ASPSU 2017–18

President: Brent Finkbeiner

Vice President: Donald Thompson III

Senators: Alex Herrera, Luis Balderas Villagrana, Jocelyn Rodriguez, Sabrina Stitt, Zia Laboff, Katie Kennedy, Catherine Everett, Lihn Le, Zoe Stuckless, Cuautli Verastegui, Emily Korte, Nikolas Hash, Hakan Kutgun, Liela Forbes, Josephine Claus, Brenton Davis

Student Fee Committee Members: Violet Gibson, Suwadu Jallow, Patrick Meadors, Nhi Dao, Amber Hastings, Andy Mayer

15 NOW Referendum: Passed 1113–256

Visit ASPSU’s site for more information. Congratulations to all victorious candidates!