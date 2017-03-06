Applications to run for student government due March 24

Associated Students of Portland State, PSU’s student government, is now accepting applications for its 2017 elections cycle. Candidates interested in running for ASPSU must submit applications by March 24.

Open positions are president, vice president, senators and Student Fee Committee members.

In a Feb. 15 email announcing the open elections, ASPSU adviser Candace Avalos wrote, “It is critical that students run for office and vote in the elections. ASPSU allocates the student fee, represents students on committees and in deliberations with university administrators, as well as lobbies in Salem on student issues, among many other responsibilities.”

After applications have been reviewed and approved, eligible candidates will attend orientations April 3–6, followed by a Meet the Candidates event April 7 in the PSU Multicultural Resource Center.

Campaigning begins April 10 and polls open April 17. During campaigning, candidates will participate in a series of debates meant to inform voters of candidates’ platforms and goals.

ASPSU election turnout has been historically low—with 1401 total votes cast in 2016—despite the student government’s significant role in making decisions that affect all PSU students, staff and faculty. ASPSU members work directly with the PSU president and other administrative officials to guide decisions that affect students.

The SFC allocates the budget for funds generated from the student incidental fee—a fee paid by every PSU student that contributes to a budget of more than 14 million dollars.

The group’s mission statement includes:

Advocate for and represent the interests of students before internal and external bodies

Facilitate formal needs of communication and interaction between students

Student organizations, faculty and university administration

Identify and develop services not offered by other divisions of the university

Provide a process for students to fully participate in the allocation of student incidental fees

The 2016–17 ASPSU administration passed resolutions that include a call for PSU to divest from companies associated with human rights violations against Palestinian civilians, an endorsement of the Shaun King National Injustice Boycott and a condemnation of the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. This is among many additional actions and initiatives related to PSU and its students.

For more information on ASPSU and its upcoming elections, visit pdx.edu/student-government.

2017 Election Schedule

March 24: Election Packets Due

April 3: Candidate Orientation #1, SMSU 333, 9–10 p.m.

April 4: Candidate Orientation #2, SMSU 333, 5–6 p.m.

April 6: Candidate Orientation #3, SMSU 333, noon–1 p.m.

April 7: Meet the Candidates 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Multicultural Resource Center

April 10: Campaigning Starts

April 11: Presidential and Vice Presidential Debate, Parkway North SMSU 101, noon–2 p.m.

April 12: SFC Debate, Parkway North SMSU 101, 1–3 p.m.

April 13: Senate Debate and Town Hall, Parkway North SMSU 101, 1–3 p.m.

April 17: Polls Open

April 17: Polling Station, Between SMSU and NH, noon–1 p.m.

April 18: Polling Station, Between SMSU and NH, noon–1 p.m.

April 19: Polling Station, Between SMSU and NH, noon–1 p.m.

April 20: Live @ Lunch Elections Polling, Park Blocks, noon–1 p.m.

April 24: Polling Station, Between SMSU and NH, noon–1 p.m.

April 25: Floats for Votes, Park Blocks, noon–1 p.m.

April 26: Floats for Votes, Park Blocks, noon–1 p.m.

April 27: Floats for Votes, Park Blocks, noon–1 p.m.

May 1: Polling Station, Between SMSU and NH, noon–1 p.m.

May 2: Live @ Lunch Elections Polling, Park Blocks, noon–1 p.m.

May 3: Polling Station, Between SMSU and NH, noon–1 p.m.

May 3: Polls Close

May 5: Announcement of Election Results, Simon Benson House, 1 p.m.–2 p.m.