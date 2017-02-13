Are pickup lines still used?



Jamon Sin/PSU Vanguard

Do you ever wonder if pick up lines are still a thing? Do they even work?

I took a couple hours and walked around campus to ask students what pickup lines would actually work on them. I found out most were too uncomfortable to answer the question or simply had no response.

When I was fortunate enough to receive a response, it took interviewees a good minute to put their thoughts together. A common reaction was, “I don’t even remember the last time I heard one in person.”

With the growing trend of online dating and application use, some wonder what will happen with face-to-face interactions moving forward.