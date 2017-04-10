Submit your questions for the ASPSU candidate debates

1 of 2

This week, a panel of Portland State Student Media representatives will pose a series of questions on a myriad of issues to candidates running for positions in next year’s Associated Students of PSU.

Candidates will also field community-submitted questions and ASPSU wants to hear from you. To submit debate questions for candidates, see the Debate Question submission form.

HAPPENING THIS WEEK:

—Presidential & VP Debate, Tuesday, April 11, 12–2 p.m.

—SFC Debate, Wednesday, April 12, 1–3 p.m.

—Senate Debate & Town Hall, Thursday, April 13, 1–3 p.m.

All debates will be held in SMSU Parkway North.

Pick up a copy of the Vanguard’s April 25 ASPSU Elections Guide for a full breakdown of candidates and resolutions on this year’s ballot.