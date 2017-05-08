Suffering from bar fatigue? Need a different type of entertainment? Tired of sitting on a bar stool with little to occupy yourself?
Here are some alternative options to make the most of your night out without relying on alcohol to have fun.
Night out for pool sharks
Classic Billiards
3636 SE 122nd Avenue
Rialto Poolroom Bar & Café
529 SW 4th Avenue
1845 NE 41st Avenue
120 NW 23rd Avenue
Strike out!
3031 SE Powell Boulevard
Grand Central Restaurant & Bowling Lounge
808 SE Morrison Street
3056 SE Harrison Street
340 SW Morrison Street
Putt Putt Golf
509 SW Taylor Street
1694 NW Fairview Drive
Gaming
345 SE Taylor Street
Hour to Midnight: Room Escape Games
11525 NE Halsey Street
6406 SE Foster Road
Skate the night away!
1220 NE Kelly Avenue
953 Lloyd Center
7805 SE Oaks Park Way