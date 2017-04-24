Bikin’ good deal

For $45 a term, Portland State’s Bike Hub will rent you a bike that comes with lights, a U-Lock, indoor parking, and a helmet you get to keep. Midterm rentals are prorated.

“Right now it’s about $30,” said Bike Hub employee Jordyn Bicknell. “If you’re interested in getting a bike, we have quite a few available.” Renting at Bike Hub is super easy, especially if you’re a Portland State student.



Bicknell works with Taelor Fensler and Maddy Cirineo on VikeBike—a program that rescues bikes abandoned on campus and refurbishes them for the purpose of making pedal transportation available to all students, including free rental for those who qualify. [email protected]