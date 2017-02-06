Black history is not confined to just one month

The Revolution will not be televised

by Gil Scott Heron

You will not be able to stay home, Brother.

You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out.

You will not be able to lose yourself on skag and

skip out for beer during commercials,

Because the revolution will not be televised.

The revolution will not be televised.

The revolution will not be brought to you by Xerox

In four parts without commercial interruptions.

The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon

blowing a bugle and leading a charge by John

Mitchell, General Abrams and Mendel Rivers to eat

hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary.

The revolution will not be televised.

The revolution will not be brought to you by the

Schaefer Award Theatre and will not star Natalie

Woods and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia.

The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal.

The revolution will not get rid of the nubs.

The revolution will not make you look five pounds

thinner, the revolution will not be televised, Brother.

There will be no pictures of you and Willie Mays

pushing that shopping cart down the block on the dead run,

or trying to slide that color television into a stolen ambulance.

NBC will not be able predict the winner at 8:32

on reports from 29 districts.

The revolution will not be televised.

There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down

brothers in the instant replay.

There will be no pictures of Whitney Young being

run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process.

There will be no slow motion or still life of Roy

Wilkens strolling through Watts in a Red, Black and

Green liberation jumpsuit that he had been saving

For just the proper occasion.

Green Acres, The Beverly Hillbillies and Hooterville

Junction will no longer be so god damned relevant, and

women will not care if Dick finally screwed

Jane on Search for Tomorrow because black people

will be in the street looking for a brighter day.

The revolution will not be televised.

There will be no highlights on the eleven o’clock

news and no pictures of hairy-armed women

liberationists and Jackie Onassis blowing her nose.

The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb or

Francis Scott Key, nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom

Jones, Johnny Cash or Englebert Humperdink.

The revolution will not be televised.

The revolution will not be right back

after a message about a white tornado, white lightning or white people.

You will not have to worry about a dove in your

bedroom, a tiger in your tank or the giant in your toilet bowl.

The revolution will not go better with Coke.

The revolution will not fight the germs that may cause bad breath.

The revolution will put you in the driver’s seat.

The revolution will not be televised, will not be televised,

will not be televised, will not be televised.

The revolution will be no re-run brothers;

The revolution will be live.

See here for a list of February events celebrating black history and culture

Curated by Alanna Madden