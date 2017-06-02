Calling all Viking Voices

The Vanguard is now accepting submissions for its new reader-submitted column

Are you a part of the Portland State community who wants your voice represented in the Vanguard?

Viking Voices is here for you.

VV is an open platform, rolling submission Op-Ed column open to all students, faculty, and staff of PSU.

Submit your thoughts, stories, and opinions to [email protected]

Please provide your name and major. No submissions over 600 words.

Submissions are voluntary, unpaid, and not guaranteed to be published. All submissions will be reviewed and selected by the Vanguard Opinion Editor.