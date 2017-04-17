Cannabis close to campus

If you’re 21 or over, a weed enthusiast, and new to the area of Portland State—whether as a student, faculty, or resident—chances are you’re looking for a kick-ass dispensary or head shop to supply yourself. It is true that in a state with legalized marijuana, you can stumble upon numerous dispensary shops, not knowing which to choose. To help narrow down your options, here are a few details on some of the places within walking distance of campus:

Dispensaries

Zion Cannabis

Settled in the southwest corner of downtown, Zion Cannabis is just a 10-minute walk from campus. Word on the street is that their products are high quality, thus worth the expense for those of you who choose quality over quantity. Staff answer questions in a knowledgeable manner and help make your visit successful and worth it. You can find a fine selection of edibles, bud, and extract at Zion, as they claim to offer Portland’s cleanest cannabis and concentrates.

Rose City Wellness Center

Located about a 20-minute walk from campus, the dispensary is right off NW 3rd and Couch, and your best option if excellent customer service is your top priority. Staff are known to be the friendliest people you will ever encounter—all very well-informed and accommodating. Another great thing about this dispensary is the convenience of its location. Just 10 minutes by bus or 15 minutes on the Yellow Line, Rose City Wellness Center’s location works well with the busy schedules of students and staff.

MindRite Dispensary

While MindRite is a longer walk from campus, visit the dispensary by hopping on the MAX Green Line or taking an 8-minute Uber ride—both worth it for those of you who look for the whole package. Excellent customer service, great prices, quality products—you name it. The staff are not only nice, but they also provide the best recommendations that fit your needs as an individual. Their efforts and knowledge are visible as soon as you enter. If you’re looking for a place where you can feel comfortable, welcome, and successfully assisted, this is the right place for you.

Head shop

Mellow Mood

Located on SW Broadway and Clay, Mellow Mood is just a short walk if you’re on campus (3–5 minutes depending on where you are). They offer a fine selection of glass pipes, and their prices are reasonable, especially for college students on a budget. Best thing about the place is the accommodating and well-educated staff. If you simply let them know your budget, they will provide you with your best options. Lastly, even if you’re not looking to buy anything, the shop is a great place to stop in, say hi to the friendly staff and ask them any questions you might have.

These are some of the shops I found close to PSU, but Portland offers a wide variety of dispensaries and head shops to fulfill your special needs if none of the places mentioned above work for you. Lastly and most importantly, have fun and smoke responsibly!