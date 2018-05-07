Cardio-B

By
Alanna Madden
-
16
Cardi B performed at the Coachella Music Festival on April 15, 2018, a week after revealing her baby bump on Saturday Night Live.

DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist May 8-14

Let’s face it: Cardi B’s newest album Invasion of Privacy is…incredible. That’s not just my humble opinion either; Invasion was released on April 6 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s an album you can actually listen through start to finish, the lyrics are great, and it’s a lot of fun to work out to.

So, in honor of Cardi’s recent success in both music and motherhood—ahem, Coachella—this week’s playlist highlights Invasion, in addition to other songs I use for my workout playlist.

Yeah they call me Cardi B, I run this shit like cardio.” – Cardi B, “I Like It.”

 

  1. Rump Shaker – Wreckx-N-Effect, Hard or Smooth (1992)
  2. I Like It feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
  3. Drip feat. Migos – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
  4. Caroline – Aminé, Good for You (2017)
  5. She Bad – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
  6. Paramedic! – SOB X RBE, Black Panther The Album Music Inspired By (2018)
  7. I Do feat. SZA – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
  8. Shabba Remix feat. Shabba Ranks, Migos, & Busta Rhymes – A$AP Ferg, Shabba Remix EP (2013)
  9. Bartier Cardi feat. 21 Savage – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
  10. Birthday Cake – Rihanna, Talk That Talk (2011)
  11. Get Up 10 – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
  12. Gravel Pit – Wu Tang Clan, The W (2000)
  13. Finesse (Remix) feat. Cardi B – Bruno Mars, Finesse EP (2018)
  14. Shimmy Shimmy Ya – Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Return to the 36 Chambers (1995)

 

