DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist May 8-14
Let’s face it: Cardi B’s newest album Invasion of Privacy is…incredible. That’s not just my humble opinion either; Invasion was released on April 6 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s an album you can actually listen through start to finish, the lyrics are great, and it’s a lot of fun to work out to.
So, in honor of Cardi’s recent success in both music and motherhood—ahem, Coachella—this week’s playlist highlights Invasion, in addition to other songs I use for my workout playlist.
“Yeah they call me Cardi B, I run this shit like cardio.” – Cardi B, “I Like It.”
- Rump Shaker – Wreckx-N-Effect, Hard or Smooth (1992)
- I Like It feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
- Drip feat. Migos – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
- Caroline – Aminé, Good for You (2017)
- She Bad – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
- Paramedic! – SOB X RBE, Black Panther The Album Music Inspired By (2018)
- I Do feat. SZA – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
- Shabba Remix feat. Shabba Ranks, Migos, & Busta Rhymes – A$AP Ferg, Shabba Remix EP (2013)
- Bartier Cardi feat. 21 Savage – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
- Birthday Cake – Rihanna, Talk That Talk (2011)
- Get Up 10 – Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy (2018)
- Gravel Pit – Wu Tang Clan, The W (2000)
- Finesse (Remix) feat. Cardi B – Bruno Mars, Finesse EP (2018)
- Shimmy Shimmy Ya – Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Return to the 36 Chambers (1995)