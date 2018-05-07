DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist May 8-14

Let’s face it: Cardi B’s newest album Invasion of Privacy is…incredible. That’s not just my humble opinion either; Invasion was released on April 6 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s an album you can actually listen through start to finish, the lyrics are great, and it’s a lot of fun to work out to.

So, in honor of Cardi’s recent success in both music and motherhood—ahem, Coachella—this week’s playlist highlights Invasion, in addition to other songs I use for my workout playlist.

“Yeah they call me Cardi B, I run this shit like cardio.” – Cardi B, “I Like It.”