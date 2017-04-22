Conflagration! Mayhem! Collapse! …not really

At 9:04 a.m. on April 19 a fire was reported in room 451N in Neuberger Hall. Hazmat, fire, and a media circus arrived on cue to investigate, and students were evacuated. Among major concerns was the potential for a spread of the fire and the presence of asbestos.

Students were allowed back in at noon. No cause has been announced.

This fire came just one day before a planned Portland Design Commission review meeting to look at several modifications to the exterior and ground floor of Neuberger and amid frequent student complaints about the state of the interior of classrooms.