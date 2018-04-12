Crime Blotter: Apr. 4th – Apr. 8th

Apr. 4th
Criminal Damage
Bicycle Storage – University Center Building, 2nd floor
Around 7:45 a.m. a student was found cutting a hole in the fence of a bicycle storage enclosure.
Apr. 5th
Bicycle Theft
Cramer Hall, North Side
At 4:19 p.m. a student reported their silver and black Janis Quest Com bike had been stolen. Only the front tire was not stolen.
Theft Arrest
University Center Building
Around 6:30 p.m. both Portland Police and Campus Public Safety Officers responded to a report that bystanders were holding down a man who allegedly stole a purse from a non-student. Officers arrested the suspect.
April 8th
Indecent Exposure
Cramer Hall
Around 11:20 a.m. a student reported that another student exposed their penis and began masturbating in front of them. Officers conducted a search but did not find the suspect.
Theft
Millar Library
At 5:15 p.m. a non-student reported their food was stolen while they were using the restroom.