Crime blotter April 18–22

April 18

Bike Theft

Blumel Hall bike room

An unlocked bike was stolen.

Criminal Mischief

Shattuck Annex

An unidentified person, about 30 years old, 5’10–11” tall, with a beard, shoulder-length red hair, wearing a black leather jacket with faded, baggy blue jeans punched out a window.

April 19

Exclusion

SW Broadway and Jackson

A nonstudent attempted to block traffic and get into a fight with a student. The nonstudent matched the description of the person who broke the window in Shattuck Hall and had injuries to their right hand. The nonstudent was excluded from campus.

Interrupted Car Prowl

Parking Structure 3

Campus Public Safety Officers walked by a vehicle that had all of its doors closed. Seconds later, they walked by again and the driver door was open. Inside the vehicle the glove box was open and its contents were scattered.

Attempted Unauthorized Entry Into a Motor Vehicle/Criminal Mischief

Parking Structure 3

The soft-top of a vehicle was cut.

Timely Warning Update

University Pointe Apartments

Regarding a Dec. 4, 2016 robbery with a handgun, Portland Police Bureau and CPS have charged two persons.

Fire

Neuberger Hall

Flame and smoke was in one of the offices. Portland Fire Bureau put out the fire and the arson investigator cleared the call.

April 20

Criminal Mischief

Parking Structure 3

The glass on two fire extinguisher boxes was shattered, and two fire extinguishers went missing.

Broken Windows x Two

Parking Structure 3

Two vehicles had shattered windows. Nothing was stolen.

Theft 1

Stott Field

A soccer player set their backpack down. Twenty minutes later, the player noticed their bag had been stolen.

Unidentified Naked Person

Smith Memorial Student Union

An unidentified person was reported to have been removing their clothes while refusing to leave the building or give their name. The unknown person claimed God was talking to them. No identification was found in their clothes. Eventually, the person did put their clothes back on but they had to be physically removed from the building by the Portland Police.

Exclusion

Lincoln Hall

A person using drugs in a restroom was excluded from campus.

Arrest Warrant

Academic and Student Recreation Center

A person with an exclusion from campus and a misdemeanor warrant was arrested for trespass. On the person were personal identification cards belonging to two other people.

Burglary 2 Arrest

1000 block of SW Hall

A person was arrested for theft of a bike the week before.

Bike Theft

Science and Education Center

A gray Mongoose 21-speed bike with a mountain bike tire in the back and a racing tire in the front was stolen, along with the U-lock.

April 21

No criminal activity reported on PSU campus.

April 22

Student Conduct

Ondine Residence Hall

Full Rolling Rock beer cans and a couple bottles were thrown out of some windows. CPS has determined which rooms the throwers occupied.