Crime Blotter April 23–29

April 23

Theft

Academic and Student Recreation Center

At 12:10 p.m., a student reported their cell phone had been stolen from the gym on the third floor of the Academic and Student Recreation Center.

Theft

Karl Miller Center

A student reported around 3:30 p.m. their green Portland State vest containing a Burberry wallet and passport was stolen. The alleged theft took place between 11:50 a.m. and noon.

Exclusion

Peter Stott Center

Around 6:30 p.m., the Campus Public Safety Office issued an exclusion to a non-student for camping with their bicycle in the men’s restroom on the third floor.

April 23–26

Burglary

Science Education Center–Parking Garage

Three separate reports came from both students and faculty that their bike lights were stolen from the SEC parking garage. The alleged burglaries took place between Monday, April 23 and Thursday, April 26. CPSO closed all three cases due to a lack of leads.

April 24

Agency assist, information

SW 6th and SW Columbia

At 2:45 p.m., CPSO assisted Portland Police Bureau officers in searching for a male who was allegedly grabbing females. The suspect walked down SW Broadway before stealing two beers from a Plaid Pantry, kicking someone and running through campus. He was later apprehended at SW 13th and SW Clay.

Exclusion

Parking Structure 3

At 5:30 p.m., CPSO issued an exclusion to a non-student who was acting suspiciously.

April 25

Theft

ASRC

Around 12:15 p.m., a student reported their keys and wallet were stolen around 10:30 p.m. from the fourth floor track.

April 27

Information

University Pointe

At 9:58 a.m., CPSO was dispatched to UP after a student left a machete in the management office that belonged to a previous roommate.

Unwanted person

Ondine

Around 4:45 p.m., CPSO helped University Housing and Residence Life staff with an individual who refused to leave the lobby. The subject left without incident after officers arrived.

April 29

Theft

Cramer Hall

Around 9 p.m., a student reported their phone had been stolen sometime after 4 p.m. while they were sleeping on the fourth floor of CH.