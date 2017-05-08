Crime blotter: April 24–30

April 24
Detainer/trespass
Parking Structure 1
After having slept in the stairwell, a person was gathering their things when contacted by Campus Public Safety Officers. In the person’s possession was a credit card from a theft in the area of NW 23rd, which they claimed to have found in the parking structure. They were excluded from campus.
April 25
Vehicle vandalism
Ondine Garage
The tire of a student’s vehicle front tire was slashed.
Suspicious envelope
University Center Building
A suspicious return-to-sender envelope from Peter Stott field was found inside the Athletics Department. The enveloped contained an unknown substance. Portland Fire/Hazardous Materials determined it was methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as Ecstasy, and was taken to Portland Police Bureau’s central property room for destruction.
Theft 1
Millar Library
A backpack containing an Apple MacBook and a Microsoft Surface Table was stolen from a student.
April 27
Vehicle break in
Parking Structure 3
A vehicle was broken into.
Hit and run
Blumel Parking Lot
The driver’s side corner of a student’s parked vehicle was extensively damaged. A white car is suspected.
Laptop theft
Fourth Avenue Building
A student’s 13” silver Apple MacBook Air was stolen.
Vehicle break in
Parking Structure 3
Both back windows of a student’s car were smashed. Several items were stolen.
April 28
Theft from a motor vehicle
Parking Structure 1
RayBan sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle. The owner was not sure if the vehicle had been locked.
Theft from a motor vehicle
Parking Structure 1
A vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen.
Theft from a motor vehicle
Parking Structure 1
Another vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen.
April 29
Criminal mischief 2
Cramer Hall
Two bathrooms were vandalized. In one of the bathrooms an identification was found.
Exclusions
Parking Structure 3
Two people were passed out in a gold Nissan Stanza. Strewn around them were syringes. One of them was wanted on three warrants and had credit cards with two different names. The two people were issued exclusions from campus.
April 30
Theft from a motor vehicle
University Place
A GoPro camera stick was stolen from a vehicle.
Theft from a motor vehicle
University Place
A backpack with ski equipment was stolen from a vehicle.