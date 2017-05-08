Crime blotter: April 24–30

April 24

Detainer/trespass

Parking Structure 1

After having slept in the stairwell, a person was gathering their things when contacted by Campus Public Safety Officers. In the person’s possession was a credit card from a theft in the area of NW 23rd, which they claimed to have found in the parking structure. They were excluded from campus.

April 25

Vehicle vandalism

Ondine Garage

The tire of a student’s vehicle front tire was slashed.

Suspicious envelope

University Center Building

A suspicious return-to-sender envelope from Peter Stott field was found inside the Athletics Department. The enveloped contained an unknown substance. Portland Fire/Hazardous Materials determined it was methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as Ecstasy, and was taken to Portland Police Bureau’s central property room for destruction.

Theft 1

Millar Library

A backpack containing an Apple MacBook and a Microsoft Surface Table was stolen from a student.

April 27

Vehicle break in

Parking Structure 3

A vehicle was broken into.

Hit and run

Blumel Parking Lot

The driver’s side corner of a student’s parked vehicle was extensively damaged. A white car is suspected.

Laptop theft

Fourth Avenue Building

A student’s 13” silver Apple MacBook Air was stolen.

Vehicle break in

Parking Structure 3

Both back windows of a student’s car were smashed. Several items were stolen.

April 28

Theft from a motor vehicle

Parking Structure 1

RayBan sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle. The owner was not sure if the vehicle had been locked.

Theft from a motor vehicle

Parking Structure 1

A vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle

Parking Structure 1

Another vehicle was broken into and several items were stolen.

April 29

Criminal mischief 2

Cramer Hall

Two bathrooms were vandalized. In one of the bathrooms an identification was found.

Exclusions

Parking Structure 3

Two people were passed out in a gold Nissan Stanza. Strewn around them were syringes. One of them was wanted on three warrants and had credit cards with two different names. The two people were issued exclusions from campus.

April 30

Theft from a motor vehicle

University Place

A GoPro camera stick was stolen from a vehicle.

Theft from a motor vehicle

University Place

A backpack with ski equipment was stolen from a vehicle.