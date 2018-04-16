Crime Blotter April 9–April 15

April 9
Vehicle Break-in and Theft
Parking Structure One
Around 1:00 p.m., a student reported someone broke their car window and stole items. The alleged theft occurred between 4:00 p.m. the previous day and 12:30 p.m.
Theft
Millar Library, Fourth Floor
Around 5:00 p.m., a student reported their backpack had been stolen from a desk on the fourth floor of the library.
Exclusion
Millar Library
At 4:00 p.m., officers issued an exclusion to a non-student who shoved another non-student to the ground in front of the library.
April 11
Vehicle Break-in and Theft
Parking Structure One, Second Floor
A student reported their car had been broken into and robbed between 11:30 p.m. on April 10 and 10:30 a.m. on April 11.
April 13
Disturbance
Millar Library
Around 9 a.m., CPSO responded to a report of a service dog barking at children. The dog owner initially told library staff it was a service dog but later retracted their statement and agreed to take the dog off the premises.
Apr. 14
Disturbance
Broadway Computer Lab
Around 2 a.m., CPSO took a report of two students arguing and were dispatched to the Broadway computer lab to investigate.
Apr. 15
Vehicle break-in
Parking Structure Three
At approximately 6:15 p.m., CPSO took a report from a student who stated their car had been broken into between 11:00 p.m. April 14 and 12:40 a.m. April 15. No items were reported stolen.
Exclusion
Cramer Hall
At 9:50 p.m., CPSO issued an exclusion to a non-student who was found sleeping in room 483.