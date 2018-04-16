Crime Blotter April 9–April 15

April 9

Vehicle Break-in and Theft

Parking Structure One

Around 1:00 p.m., a student reported someone broke their car window and stole items. The alleged theft occurred between 4:00 p.m. the previous day and 12:30 p.m.

Theft

Millar Library, Fourth Floor

Around 5:00 p.m., a student reported their backpack had been stolen from a desk on the fourth floor of the library.

Exclusion

Millar Library

At 4:00 p.m., officers issued an exclusion to a non-student who shoved another non-student to the ground in front of the library.

April 11

Vehicle Break-in and Theft

Parking Structure One, Second Floor

A student reported their car had been broken into and robbed between 11:30 p.m. on April 10 and 10:30 a.m. on April 11.

April 13

Disturbance

Millar Library

Around 9 a.m., CPSO responded to a report of a service dog barking at children. The dog owner initially told library staff it was a service dog but later retracted their statement and agreed to take the dog off the premises.

Apr. 14

Disturbance

Broadway Computer Lab

Around 2 a.m., CPSO took a report of two students arguing and were dispatched to the Broadway computer lab to investigate.

Apr. 15

Vehicle break-in

Parking Structure Three

At approximately 6:15 p.m., CPSO took a report from a student who stated their car had been broken into between 11:00 p.m. April 14 and 12:40 a.m. April 15. No items were reported stolen.

Exclusion

Cramer Hall

At 9:50 p.m., CPSO issued an exclusion to a non-student who was found sleeping in room 483.