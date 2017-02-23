Crime blotter: Feb. 13–20

Feb. 13

Vandalism

Cramer Hall and Lincoln Hall

Both buildings were tagged with graffiti. Each appeared to have been signed by “VM” or “VMK.”

Bike theft

Blumel Hall

A student’s light blue Trek bike was stolen out of the bike shed. The bike was secured with a U-lock.

Car break-in

Parking Structure 3

Valuables, an insurance card and the registration were stolen from a student’s vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry.

Theft II

Smith Memorial Student Union

A student left her wallet on the fourth floor. When she went back to get it her cash, Trimet flex pass sticker and Portland State identification were gone.

Arrest

Millar Library

Alerted by a student’s phone call, Campus Public Safety officers and Portland Police Bureau officers collaborated in arresting a male with a felony warrant.

Feb. 14

Laptop theft

University Technology Services Building

A student’s laptop was stolen.

Criminal mischief

Lincoln Hall

An electrical component was stolen and several thousand dollars of damage was enacted in the electrical room.

Feb. 15

Excluded person

Neuberger Hall

A non-student with a valid exclusion caused a disturbance. She was escorted from the building. It was clear that she had mental health challenges but was not dangerous. CPS attempted to contact her case/social worker.

Theft from vehicle

SW 13th and Mill

A student called to report two men removing a TV from a car. When CPS arrived, the item, which turned out to be a printer/copier, was still at the scene, but a backpacking backpack was stolen.

Feb. 16

Exclusion

University Center Building

A person was found camping and was believed to have been peeing in the stairwell. He was excluded from PSU and left without incident.

Feb. 17

Warrant arrest

Lincoln Hall

Two people were caught trespassing. One of them was arrested on a felony warrant. The other person was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and charged with Criminal Trespass II and Furnishing False Information to a Police Officer. Both were issued PSU exclusions.

Warrant/possession of a weapon by certain felons

Cramer Hall

Two people were walking in the area when a CPS officer noticed that they looked similar to suspects from a bike theft case. One of them had a parole violation for absconding, and in his pocket was a metal dirk. He was excluded from campus and arrested.

Suspected bike theft

Blumel Hall

A pro staff member saw two people apparently stealing a bike off of one of the quick release bike stations. It was discovered that the locking mechanism on the eastern door had been removed.

Feb. 18

Burglary II and Theft II

Blumel Hall

CPS officers on patrol recognized one of the two people from the Feb. 17 suspected bike theft incident. The person was riding a bike. She was excluded from campus and lodged on two counts of burglary II and one count of theft II.

Car break-in

Parking Structure 1

A non-student’s car was broken into. A backpack and small briefcase were stolen.

Feb. 19

Car prowl

Parking Structure 3

A witness reported hearing and watching someone breaking the windows out of a vehicle. CPS officers and PPB officers arrived to find a black Jeep with the front passenger and back windows busted out and belongings lying on the ground. CPS officers collected the belongings for safekeeping.

Feb. 20

Bike storage break-in

Stephen Epler Hall

Someone broke the glass in the door frame and opened the door. Facilities fixed the door and cleaned up the glass.