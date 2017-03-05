Crime blotter Feb. 21–26

Feb. 21

Criminal mischief II

Parking Structure 1

A vehicle’s driver door window was smashed. Nothing was taken.

Theft

Smith Memorial Student Union

A 25-pound, yellow, hand-shaped chair was stolen out of the third floor hallway.

Feb. 22

Criminal mischief

Blumel Bike Garage

Security bolts from a bike rack were removed. It is uncertain if any bikes were stolen.

Vehicle window broken

Market Center Building

A vehicle’s driver door window was smashed. No items were noted as missing.

Feb. 23

Vandalism

Shattuck Hall

Graffiti was found on all four walls in the men’s bathroom in the basement. Most of the graffiti was racist and close to it were swastikas.

Possible masturbation

Millar Library

A male, described as in his 30s, wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue hat and headphones was possibly masturbating on the second floor.

Bike theft

Cramer Hall

A red Specialized mountain bike was stolen from the east side of the building.

Feb. 24

Exclusion

Smith Memorial Student Union

A non-student previously warned not to be inside Portland State buildings was reported as sleeping on the second floor. Campus Public Safety issued an exclusion.

Feb. 25

Vehicle break in

Parking Structure 3

A vehicle was broken into and $800 worth of clothing was reported as stolen.

Exclusion

Blackstone Building

A transient—previously warned not to enter and sleep in PSU buildings—ghosted inside behind a student. CPS issued an exclusion.

Feb. 26

Impersonating law officer

SW 5th and Hall

A male confronted females and told them he was a federal officer.

False information given to police officer

Parking Structure 1

Two people, watched entering on the ground floor, were questioned by CPS on the fifth floor. The two people stated they were looking for a vehicle they had loaned out and which had been left in the parking garage because the person who had borrowed it had been drinking. One of the two people showed identification to CPS. The other person claimed not to be carrying any and gave a name, but a check found that it was a false name. Both of the two people were released. Later it was determined that the person who gave a false name is wanted on a felony warrant.