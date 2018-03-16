Crime Blotter: Feb. 27–Mar. 5

Feb. 27

Exclusion

University Place Hotel

At 6:20 a.m., officers issued an exclusion to a non-student who refused to leave the lobby bathroom despite repeated requests from hotel staff.

Theft

Smith Memorial Student Union

At 8:58 p.m., an iPad was reported stolen from the Parkway North room in SMSU. The alleged theft occurred between 8:30 and 8:35 p.m.

Feb. 28



Hit and Run

Parking Structure 1

At 7:42 p.m., a student reported a vehicle, possibly white in color, sideswiped their car. The alleged incident occurred between 4:30 and 7:42 p.m.

March 1

Exclusion

Cramer Hall

At 8:48 a.m., a non-student was issued an exclusion after causing three separate disturbances on campus within 24 hours.

March 3

Trespass Warning

Cramer Hall

Between 9:21 and 9:29 a.m., officers issued a verbal warning to two individuals loitering on the fourth floor of CH.

March 4

Email Threat

At 2:30 p.m., a PSU employee called to report an email threat their office received from a prospective international student. The individual is not currently enrolled at PSU and is not believed to be in the United States.

Exclusion

Academic and Student Recreation Center

At 9:10 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the ASRC where they issued an exclusion to a non-student who was causing a disturbance.