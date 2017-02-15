Crime blotter Feb. 6–12

Feb. 6

Intoxicated male

SW Market

A male with a bloody gash to the side of his right eye told Campus Public Safety officers that it was caused by a hit-and-run incident. The male adamantly declined medical attention and refused to give information.

Feb. 7

Trespasser

Lincoln Hall

A male with an active exclusion was routed out of the single occupancy restroom in the basement. There was no sign of drug use, and he was given a verbal warning.

Transient causing concern

Smith Memorial Student Union

A transient person was sleeping in the resource center and dissuading some people from using the area.

Feb. 8

Theft of laptop

Neuberger Hall

Leaving his stuff unattended, a person went to the washroom. When he returned, his Macbook and red Beats by Dre headphones were gone.

Theft of backpacks

Lincoln Hall

While in class, two students had their backpacks stolen.

Criminal mischief

Lincoln Hall

The floor in classroom 255 was discovered pulled up, the room in disarray. The floor has been restored, and there is no permanent damage.



Feb. 9

Warrant arrest

Smith Memorial Student Union

A suspicious male in the basement was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation (unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle).

Feb. 10

Criminal mischief

University Services Building

A damaged Lenel access pad was found on the east side of the building. Photos show a possible suspect.

Trespass

Science Research and Teaching Center

A male entered the office space and picked up a keyboard. He was non-threatening but did not respond to questions and appeared to be drugged or mentally ill. A couple hours later, in the same building, he was taken into custody on an unrelated matter. At that time he admitted to entering the office space and said that he pushed the enter button on the keyboard to check the time. He was issued an exclusion from Portland State.

Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Blumel upper lot

The rear hatch window of a car was busted out and multiple snowboard items were stolen.

Feb. 11

Intoxicated person

Millar Library

A non-student was passed out in a restroom. He was intoxicated but quickly regained coherency and was escorted out of the building.

Invasion of privacy

Millar Library

Two women reported that someone reached a hand under the bathroom stalls they were using. One woman saw a cell phone and believed pictures or video were taken. The cell phone had a red case with a black design. The second woman saw a hand, but no cell phone. She noted that the person was wearing white shoes and black shorts.

Theft from motor vehicle

Parking Structure 3

A football and some tennis equipment were stolen out of a motor vehicle.

Theft from motor vehicle

Parking Structure 3

A Honda’s driver-side vent window was broken. The vehicle’s registration and stereo, an air compressor, a textbook and a space heater were stolen.

Car break-in

Art Building parking lot

A car was broken into and multiple items were stolen.

Feb. 12

Information report

Millar Library

A male approached someone and made unwanted remarks. The male was described as white, 5’7”, 150 pounds, wearing an Oregon Ducks beanie, gray hoodie and blue jeans.