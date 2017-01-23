Crime blotter Jan. 17–22

Jan. 17

Leaning tree

Park Blocks

A large tree was leaning near Neuberger Hall. The city arborist and a tree service were contacted, and the tree was marked with red danger tape.

Vandalism to car

Art Parking Lot

A student’s car had a window broken out. Nothing was stolen.

Jan. 20

Public indecency

Cramer Hall

A male exposed himself to a female student. The male is a registered sex offender with an extensive history of public indecency charges and one attempted kidnapping. Campus Public Safety arrested the male for felony Public Indecency.

Exclusion action x 2

Broadway Building

Dispatched for a possible domestic disturbance, CPS officers investigated and found no evidence of crime. A person directly involved in the possible disturbance was wandering the halls without an escort and subsequently excluded. Also, it was discovered that a previously excluded person was peripherally involved. His exclusion was reissued.

Jan. 21

Harassment

Academic and Student Recreation Center

One person intentionally subjected another person to offensive physical contact. CPS officers investigated. The offender was tracked to his residence in the Broadway Building where he was arrested for Harassment and lodged at Multnomah County Detention Center.

Trespass II

Blumel Parking

A man with a large amount of property strewn about was camped near a stairwell. Actively excluded from Portland State, the man was cited for Criminal Trespass II. He left the area without incident.

Bicycle theft

Millar Library

A bicycle with a cable lock was stolen sometime between 4–7 p.m.

Jan. 22

Fire alarm

Ondine Building

The laundry room fire alarm was triggered. Portland Fire personnel, a resident assistant and pro staff checked it out. After the smoke was cleared and the machines unplugged, occupants were allowed to return. A work order has been submitted for inspecting the machines.

Fire alarm

University Place

Toast was burnt so badly that it set off the fire alarm. Portland Fire personnel cleared the building to resume business.