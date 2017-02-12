Crime blotter Jan. 30–Feb. 5

Jan. 30

Criminal mischief, graffiti

Millar Library

Racist graffiti was written on a wood desk. It was photographed and removed.

Jan 31

Vandalism

Millar Library

Two “All Gender Restroom” signs were torn off the wall and left on the floor.

Hit and run

University Center Building

While parked in the basement lot, a student’s vehicle’s front right wheel arch and bumper were ‘side swiped.’

Feb. 3

Vehicle break-in

Blumel Housing Building

While parked in the upper lot, a student’s vehicle’s rear driver side window was busted out and a backpack was stolen.

Feb. 4

Theft from vehicle

University Place Hotel

Power tools were stolen out of a vehicle.

Trespass warning

Corbett Building

A non-student was camped near the east side of the Corbett Building. Initially the camper attempted to give a false name. The camper was issued an exclusion and asked to clean up his site.

Criminal mischief, graffiti

Parking Structure 1

New graffiti of the letters “DDK” with three dots under them and repeated for a total of four times was discovered by CPS officers. Videos showed the suspect.

Vehicle break-in

SW 12th and SW Montgomery

A non-student’s vehicle was broken into and three skateboards were stolen.

Exclusion

Blumel Housing Building

Seated next to a car in the upper parking lot, a person had what appeared as drug paraphernalia. CPS officers issued an exclusion, and the person left without incident.

Feb. 5

Car break-in

Parking Structure 3

A non-student’s vehicle was broken into, and an orange Nike backpack containing clothing was stolen.

Graffiti

University Center Building

Abstract graffiti was found on the east exterior wall, possibly perpetrated by the same offender as the “DDK” graffiti in Parking Structure 1.