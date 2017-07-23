Portland State University Crime Blotter: July 3–16

July 3

Two Car Break-In

Ondine Upper Lot

Two vehicles were reported to be broken into in the Ondine Residence Hall upper lot. Both vehicle owners reported missing objects, one of which was a missing United States passport.

July 5

Suspected Meth

Campus Public Safety Office

Officers received a substance found on the Portland State campus that was suspected to be methamphetamine.

Criminal Damage I

Helen Gordon Child Development Center

Two double-paned windows were shattered near the corner of SW Market and 13th Ave. CPSO reported that the damage was consistent with BB pellets.

July 6

Suspicious Person

SW 12th Ave & Epler Hall

CPSO responded to a report of a man who attempted to a grab a woman near Chipotle. The victim called 911 after seeing the suspect again near Epler Hall. Officers stopped Magikal Kobe, who is already excluded from Portland State’s campus, at SW 12th Ave. and Montgomery. Kobe was not cited or detained due to insufficient evidence of a crime or presence on campus.

Reckless Burning

Blumel Hall

A dumpster fire was ignited near the southeast exterior corner of Blumel Hall where witnesses reported that an alleged “anarchist” threw a firework into the dumpster and walked away. The suspect was described as being in his 20s, male, white, and wearing all black clothing.

Disorderly Conduct II

Chipotle

Non-student Joseph Pallessi was arrested for disorderly conduct after reportedly causing a disturbance and behaving in an agitated manner around officers.

Trespass

Hoffman Hall

Officers arrested Eder Ruiz-Hernandez for loitering with the possession of drug paraphernalia and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue near the brush west of Peter Stott field.

July 8

Exclusion

Smith Memorial Student Union

CPSO received “substantiated” reports of an intoxicated man in SMSU who had taken off his pants and was exposed outside of the bathroom on the second floor of the building. Officers issued an exclusion to Eli Holmes, who had already been contacted for 2–3 alcohol related incidents throughout the week.

Resisting Arrest

Parking Structure 3

Jeffry Hutton, a non-PSU student, was cited by CPSO for criminal trespassing II and resisting officers. Hutton recently received a campus exclusion for discharging a taser on campus and trespassing.

July 9

Exclusion

Broadway Computer Lab

Sean Nemeroff was issued a PSU exclusion after CPSO discovered him intoxicated and sleeping inside the computer lab.

Probation Violation Detainer

Urban Center Building

CPSO arrested Ellis Manesse after receiving reports of him harassing students near campus. Manesse’s parole officer issued a detainer after learning that he failed to charge his ankle monitor.

July 12

Possession of Controlled Substance

University Service Building

Joshua Olivas-Prew, a non-student, was excluded from campus and ultimately arrested for reportedly using meth in one of the fire escapes in the USB.

Trespass Arrest

Miller Library

Eli Holmes, a non-student, was cited and arrested by CPSO for criminal trespassing after he was found passed out on the ground in the men’s bathroom.

Car Break-In & Theft III

PS3

A student and staff member’s car was broken into and reported the theft of their U.S. passport, credit cards, and sport equipment.

Bike Theft & Trespass II

PSU Bike Hub

CPSO responded to a panic alarm where they found Rose Roberts, who is already excluded from the PSU campus. Roberts was in possession of a stolen bicycle and subsequently arrested.

July 13

Disturbance

PS1

A parking enforcement officer was placing a boot on the wheel of a car in the parking lot when a person in the car drove the car away and got away. The boot fell off the wheel of the car while exiting the garage and the officer reported that they were unharmed.

July 15

Intoxicated Male

University Pointe

CPS officers observed an intoxicated male in a white BMW who was “slumped” over behind the wheel. The BMW was “parked” in the cul-de-sac behind UP near SW 5th and Jackson. The driver was able to go home after being picked up by an Uber driver.

Criminal Trespassing II

Broadway Computer Lab

Sean Nemeroff, a non-student, was arrested for the second time in two days for trespassing and sleeping in the computer lab. Nemeroff was originally cited with an exclusion on July 9 for trespassing and later arrested and brought to detox on July 13 for public intoxication and trespassing at the same computer lab.

July 16

Menacing

SMSU

Officer Higbee issued a campus exclusion to Jane Palmer, a non-student and frequent visitor of SMSU. The exclusion was given after Palmer was observed waiving a three foot wooden cane at two males on campus. Palmer explained that her behavior was due to being upset after Jerome Ptris and Morgan Grisewood reportedly photographed her. Consent for the photo was not documented within the CPSO report.