Crime Blotter June 25–July 2

June 25

Warrant Arrest

Peter Stott Field

At 1:13 p.m., the Campus Public Safety Office contacted non-students for trespassing on the field and arrested one of them who had an arrest warrant.

June 26

Theft

Lincoln Hall

At 5:36 p.m., a non-student reported his bicycle wheel had been stolen from the north side of Lincoln Hall.

Information

Smith Memorial Student Union

At 9:06 p.m., a student reported an unknown male had approached him, implying he was stealing electronics.

June 27

Trespass arrest

University Pointe

At 10:58 a.m., a non-student was issued a citation for trespassing.

June 28

Disorderly conduct

SW Mill St. and SW Broadway

Around 3:45 a.m., a janitorial employee reported having been chased by an unknown male while walking to the MAX stop. The subject is described as a light-skinned Black male in his 20s wearing all gray clothing.

Exclusion

Art Building

At 1:38 p.m., CPSO excluded a non-student from the Art Building.

June 29

Found property

University Place Hotel

At 12:20 a.m., CPSO took possession of a bicycle as found property after a subject ran from police.

Theft

Park Blocks

At 11:27 a.m., a non-student reported a bag stolen between SW Park Ave. and SW Market St. The theft occurred on June 28 between 8:30 and 9 p.m.

July 1

Criminal trespass

Smith Memorial Student Union

Around 7:30 p.m., CPSO arrested a subject for trespassing inside SMSU.