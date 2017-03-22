Crime blotter March 13–19

March 13

Exclusion

Lincoln Hall

Several reports were made about an intoxicated person. The person was a non-student and excluded from campus.

March 14

Sleeper-Tweaker

Parkway Residence Building

A non-student, estimated to be in their 30s and with a black, scruffy beard and hair was sound asleep under an umbrella on the exterior entrance steps of the Parkway Residence Building. The person was reported to begin convulsing and complaining of pain upon rousing, and was subsequently transported to a hospital.

March 15

Theft From Vehicle

Blumel Parking

The front passenger window was broken out of a student’s vehicle. An invaluable bag was stolen.

Theft From Vehicle

Parking Structure 3

The rear driver’s-side window was broken out of a student’s vehicle. Tire chains and an emergency vehicle kit were stolen. Student stated that last time their car was broken into it cost about $200 to replace the window.

Disturbance/Possible Trespasser

Smith Memorial Student Union

A person, 40s, 5’10”, about 160 pounds with black hair was screaming profanity in the hall. Earlier the person had been sleeping in the hall. The person refused to identify themselves or confirm whether or not they were a student. After being warned with the threat of arrest, the person left.

March 16

Car Prowl

Parking Structure 3

The rear driver’s-side window was broken out of a student’s vehicle. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Car Prowl

Blumel Parking

A window was broken out of a student’s vehicle. A wallet was stolen.

March 17

Car Prowl

Parking Structure 1

The rear passenger-side window was broken out of a student’s vehicle. Nothing was stolen.

Telephonic Harassment

Fourth Avenue Building

For at least 10 years a former student has been calling the Engineering Department and leaving rambling messages, which have recently become more threatening. The caller said that Democrats should castrate themselves and that members of the department should turn their guns on themselves. When a Campus Public Safety officer called, the person was unable to follow the conversation and hung up. The person has a history of fighting and eluding police.

Exclusion

Smith Memorial Student Union

A non-student with an uncapped syringe and portable stove was excluded from PSU campus.

March 18

Disturbance

Millar Library

A disturbance report was filed involving a man who was reportedly confrontational and calling students “devils” while handing out religious solicitations. When approached by a CPS officer the person began to scream and yell. The responding officer told the person if they caused any more disturbances, the Portland Police Bureau would be called. In response the man yelled, “God loves PSU!”

March 19

Exclusion

Lincoln Hall

A registered sex offender was caught exposing himself while following a PSU student on campus. The sex offender reportedly followed the student with his limp penis out in the open. The offender was excluded from campus.

Warrant and Arrest

SW Fourth and College

CPSO contacted a non-student for sleeping in Smith Memorial Student Union. The person provided a relative’s contact information and an exclusion was issued. Later on the person’s correct identity was confirmed and found to have two outstanding warrants in Multnomah County for Theft and Heroin, and one from Clackamas County for Theft I. The person was later issued an exclusion with the correct name, then arrested.

Sleeper/Camper

Millar Library

A sleeping person with numerous half-empty alcoholic beverage bottles, a pair of jeans and medical documents was found behind the elevator block of Miller Library. The sleeper was cited for trespass on March 7 and was later issued an exclusion by CPSO.

Exclusion (Heroin Use)

Blumel Parking

A person was found slumped over with a syringe in hand in an electrical utility cart. The person was roused by CPSO, examined by medical personnel and issued a formal exclusion.

Trespass II / Arrest

Millar Library

Two known trespassers were arrested. While being moved to the patrol car, one of them violently twisted their own body. New exclusions were issued.