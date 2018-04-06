Crime Blotter: March 26th – March 31st

March 26

Indecent exposure

Cramer Hall

Around 4:05 p.m., a student reported a middle-aged white male was masturbating on the west side of CH. The alleged perpetrator had no facial hair, was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, light baggy pants and distinctive, dark-rimmed glasses.

March 28

Indecent exposure

Cramer Hall

Officers responded to a report of a non-student laying naked in the single-occupancy restroom on the first floor of CH. They were detained and released without incident.

March 29

Assault

Engineering Building

At 12:36 a.m., a Portland State employee reported they had been punched in the face. After the employee provided a description of the alleged perpetrator, Campus Public Safety officers and Portland Police Bureau were able to take a non-student into custody.

Exclusion

Millar Library

Around 2:30 p.m., CPS officers issued a student an exclusion for attempting to steal a bike seat outside the library.

March 30

Vandalism

ODOT Landscaping Yard

At 7:25 a.m., CPS officers responded to the landscaping yard owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation. A pipe was damaged, causing an unwanted flow of water. The pipe was last seen unharmed around 3:30 p.m. March 29 and found damaged 15 hours later.

Theft from motor vehicle

SW 5th Ave. and SW College St.

At 10:15 a.m., a student reported their backpack and bicycle had been stolen from their vehicle.

March 31

Vehicle break-in

Parking Lot One

A student reported their car had been broken into between 4:45 p.m. on March 30 and 12:50 a.m. on March 31. No items were reported stolen.