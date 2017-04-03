Crime blotter March 27-April 2

March 27

Exclusion

Smith Memorial Student Union

After over an hour in the restroom a person emerged. They seemed confused and refused to cooperate with Campus Public Safety, who subsequently excluded them from campus.

Exclusion

Engineering Building

Two non-students camping on the northeast corner of the building were excluded from campus.

March 28

Exclusion

Smith Memorial Student Union

A non-student previously warned that the space is only open to students, faculty and staff, was found sleeping in the building. CPS excluded the person from campus.

Warrants / trespass

Neuberger Hall

A person in the stairwell was seen charging 20-30 cell phones and other electronic devices. When CPS caught up with the person they denied being the person who did the charging, and declined a search of their shoulder and duffel bags. After checking, CPS arrested the person on two warrants and a current exclusion. The person was lodged at Multnomah County Detention Center.

Exclusion

Lincoln Hall

A non-student urinated on an exterior wall, and dumped garbage nearby. The person picked up the garbage. CPS excluded the person from campus.

March 29

Trespass / theft of mislaid item

Lincoln Hall

A person who had been excluded from campus two days prior was contacted in a single occupancy restroom, and arrested. When the exclusion was issued the person gave the name that was on a prescription bottle in their possession. Fingerprinting at the jail showed that they were not the person named on the prescription bottle. Theft was added to the trespass charge.

Theft

Lincoln Hall

Someone rummaged through open lockers and a desk. Later a backpack was recovered along with all items that were in it, except a checkbook.

Theft

Student housing

A student reported that their Portland State identification and Social Security card were stolen, and that the thief made calls on their phone. The accused denied the accusations.

Updated April 1—the student believes that their laptop computer was also stolen.

March 30

Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle

Parking Structure 3

Someone broke the window out of another person’s vehicle.

Trespass

Smith Memorial Student Union

A person with a current PSU exclusion was sleeping in the building. The person was warned that future violations would likely get them arrested.

Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle

Parking Structure 3

A student reported that their vehicle had the front passenger window smashed and that the glove box had been rummaged through. Nothing was missing.

March 31

Criminal mischief

Urban Center

Graffiti was found on the building.

Felony warrant

SW 13 and Montgomery

Two people were suspected of making a drug transaction. They were near the Helen Gordon Child Development Center—an area that has witnessed increased vehicle break-ins and complaints of criminal activity. One of the suspects has a criminal history of narcotics, thefts from motor vehicles and burglary. That person also had two felony warrants, and was arrested.

April 1

Car prowl

University Place Hotel

Two windows were broken out of a non-student’s vehicle. A purse and wallet were stolen. The loss was estimated at $100-$150.

Car break in

Blumel Housing

A vehicle’s rear passenger window was broken out. It is unknown if any items were stolen.

April 2

Car break in

Parking Structure 3

A car was broken into and a Mercer brand kitchen knife set was stolen.