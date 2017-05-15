Crime blotter May 1–7

May 1

Heroin, cocaine arrest

SW 10th and Market

Passed out and unresponsive with a container of white powder and a chunk of heroin in plain view, a person with a current exclusion from campus was arrested.

Public indecency

Millar Library

Masturbating to pornography in the computer lab, a nonstudent was arrested, placed on detainer by their parole officer, and excluded from campus.

May 2

Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

SW 1st and Harrison

Both rear quarter windows were smashed out of a 2008 Honda Fit. Several items were stolen, including expired prescriptions and a handheld GPS.

Ejection

Broadway Residence Hall

Camped with a large amount of personal property in the lobby, a person was asked to collect their property and leave.

May 3

Disorderly conduct

University Pointe

A person was arrested and excluded from campus for drinking and making threatening statements in University Pointe, plus engaging in disorderly conduct throughout the Portland State campus.

May 4

Lewd conduct

Native American Center

A person was excluded from campus after indecent exposure to others in the building.

Criminal mischief

Fourth Avenue Building

A restroom stall was torn off the wall and floor and tipped over.

May 5

Bike theft 2, criminal mischief 2, interfering, trespass

Science Building One

At 1:15 p.m. a student reported that their bike had been stolen. At 2:20 p.m. Campus Public Safety Officers stopped a person riding what turned out to be the stolen bike. The person ditched the bike and ran. A probable cause to arrest has been issued. The person also has a felony arrest warrant for the PSU burglary they were arrested for on April 20, 2017.

**Update

Regarding a March 22, 2017 theft from a motor vehicle in Parking Structure 2

A stolen MacBook Air has been recovered and returned to its owner. Portland Police Bureau detectives have charged a person with this and several other thefts.

If you had property that is traceable stolen from your vehicle about March 22, 2017, PPB Detective Nguyen would like to hear from you. Call 503-793-9229.

Car break in

Parking Structure 3

A car was broken into. Danner boots and a wallet containing credit and debit cards was stolen.

May 6

Theft by deception

Online

A person was defrauded $2300 in an online scam.

Criminal mischief

Parking Structure 1

Glass doors on two fire extinguisher boxes were smashed. The fire extinguishers were reported as missing.

May 7

Theft from motor vehicle

Parking Structure 3

A spare tire, registration documents and a pepper spray canister were stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Car break in

Parking Structure 3

A car was broken into and a jacket was reportedly stolen.

Theft 2

Millar Library

At 9:19 p.m. CPS took a report of a stolen jacket containing a wallet and keys.

Theft 2

Millar Library

At 9:49 p.m. CPS took a report of a stolen backpack containing an iPad Air 2 and a textbook.

Theft 2

Millar Library

At 10:41 p.m. CPS took a report of a stolen black iPhone 6.

Suspicious person

Parking Structure 3

Wearing a bandana over their face, a hood and gloves, a person was engaged in conversation by CPS officers. A bludgeoning device in a front pocket and pliers in a back pocket were noticed by officers. The person has had contact with CPS in the past, and on Feb. 17, 2017 possibly committed larceny from a vehicle.