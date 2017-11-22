Crime blotter: Nov. 13–19

Nov. 13
Stalking
Broadway Residence Hall
A stalker was reported to the Campus Public Safety Office.
Nov. 14
Dental doors
University Center Building
Shortly after midnight, Campus Public Safety Officers responded to a forced door alarm associated with the dental clinic. No doors appeared to have been harmed, and the dental door pusher was issued an exclusion for not having a legitimate purpose to loiter so late in the locked building.
Tres-pooping
University Place
A non-student was contacted for pooping on University Place property. The Trespooper had a valid exclusion and three warrants for which they were arrested.
Nov. 15
No texts please
Portland State University
A PSU student contacted CPSO because they were receiving unwanted texts.
Cyclist hit by car door
SW Broadway
A cyclist’s morning commute was decidedly below average after being hit with a car door. CPSO facilitated an information exchange and filed a report.
Nov. 16
“Two” many people in bathroom stall
Smith Memorial Student Union
CPSO contacted two non-students sharing a stall in a third floor men’s restroom. The people were getting dressed during the interaction and were issued exclusions.
Lifted laptop
Student Rec Center
A PSU student contacted CPSO to report their laptop was lifted from the third floor shortly after noon.
Nov. 17
Car burglar
University Place Hotel
At 8:30 a.m., CPSO met with a non-student whose car was broken into the night before. The individual had possessions inside the vehicle that were indeed stolen.