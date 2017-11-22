Crime blotter: Nov. 13–19

Nov. 13

Stalking

Broadway Residence Hall

A stalker was reported to the Campus Public Safety Office.

Nov. 14

Dental doors

University Center Building

Shortly after midnight, Campus Public Safety Officers responded to a forced door alarm associated with the dental clinic. No doors appeared to have been harmed, and the dental door pusher was issued an exclusion for not having a legitimate purpose to loiter so late in the locked building.

Tres-pooping

University Place

A non-student was contacted for pooping on University Place property. The Trespooper had a valid exclusion and three warrants for which they were arrested.

Nov. 15

No texts please

Portland State University

A PSU student contacted CPSO because they were receiving unwanted texts.

Cyclist hit by car door

SW Broadway

A cyclist’s morning commute was decidedly below average after being hit with a car door. CPSO facilitated an information exchange and filed a report.

Nov. 16

“Two” many people in bathroom stall

Smith Memorial Student Union

CPSO contacted two non-students sharing a stall in a third floor men’s restroom. The people were getting dressed during the interaction and were issued exclusions.

Lifted laptop

Student Rec Center

A PSU student contacted CPSO to report their laptop was lifted from the third floor shortly after noon.

Nov. 17

Car burglar

University Place Hotel

At 8:30 a.m., CPSO met with a non-student whose car was broken into the night before. The individual had possessions inside the vehicle that were indeed stolen.