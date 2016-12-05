Crime blotter Nov. 28–Dec. 4

Nov. 28

Dispute over stolen bike

Simon Benson House

Two males were arguing over an alleged stolen bike. One said the bike was stolen from a house on SW Montgomery. The other said it was bought off Craig’s List but had no documentation or seller details. The owner saw the bike outside a tent close to Parking Structure 3 and retrieved it. He was followed and an argument erupted. The bike was returned to the owner.

Criminal mischief

Millar Library

A Portland State employee reported and sent a photograph of a wall in the basement elevator lobby that had been written on in black ink: #Pizzagate; an unknown drawing; a drawing of what appeared to be a Star of David; a drawing of what appeared to be a Swastika; and Kill__Kill__All will sacrifice to__Will die__.

Theft 2

University Services Building

A PSU staff member had her coat stolen. She believes it was stolen from her office. The coat is a black parka and had her car key in the pocket.

Nov. 29

Theft 2

SW 6th and SW Madison

A student made a call around 3:20 p.m. and that was the last time she saw her phone. It was an Iphone 6 in a purple/green/gold case with flowers on the back.

Nov. 30

Bike theft

Millar Library

A PSU student reported that his fixed-speed bike—neon green with blue trim—had been taken from a bike rack in front of the library. The cable lock securing the bike had been severed.

Dec. 1

Student conduct

PSU student housing

A roommate dispute generated into threats. One of the roommates reported that the other roommate had made jokes about his sexual orientation and threatened to plant alcohol in their room because he did not want to move out.

Dec. 2

Car prowl / theft 1

Parking Structure 1

A car on the third floor had the front passenger window smashed. Stolen were a Dell laptop and a handbag with sensitive client information.

Warrant arrest

Millar Library

Two suspicious males were on the 5th floor and were confronted by Campus Public Safety officers. It was determined that one of them had a current PSU exclusion. He was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants and criminal trespass 2.

Dec. 3

Supplemental to Millar Bike Theft

The student who had his fixed-speed bike stolen, neon green with blue trim, believed he had found it on Craig’s List and wanted advice on what to do. He is now in contact with Portland Police Bureau Bike Theft Task Force.

Warrant arrest

East side of Harder House

Campus Public Safety officers arrested a man who had a current PSU exclusion for menacing a faculty member with a knife. The man also had several warrants for menacing, interfering with a peace officer, escape and criminal mischief. Resisting arrest, the man attempted to kick officers. He was lodged at Multnomah County Detention Center on the warrants and charged with interfering with a Peace Officer, resisting arrest and trespass 2.

Dec. 4

Person assist

Millar Library

A student was trapped in the elevator. Portland Fire and Rescue arrived and freed the student.