DJ Salinger: Spring, rain and poetry

DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist: April 9–16

It’s officially April, but it may as well be October all over again. If you don’t drown or freeze to death first, this playlist could help you get through the second week of Spring Term and—as Cheryl Strayed once said—write like a motherfucker. April is National Poetry Month, after all.

1940 – The Submarines , Honeysuckle Weeks (2008) No Rain – Blind Melon , Blind Melon (1992) Endless Shore – Melody’s Echo Chamber , Melody’s Echo Chamber (2012) The Ghost Inside – Broken Bells , Broken Bells (2010) Lowdown – My Morning Jacket , At Dawn (2001) The Man Who Sold the World (Live) – Nirvana , MTV Unplugged In New York (Live) (1994) Avant Gardener – Courtney Barnett , The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas (2014) Teen Age Riot – Sonic Youth , Daydream Nation (1988) Gooey – Glass Animals, Zaba (2014) Don’t Move – Phantogram , Nightlife (2011) Any Colour You Like – The Flaming Lips & Stardeath and White Dwarfs , The Dark Side of the Moon (2009) Wild – Beach House , Bloom (2012) The Park – Feist , The Reminder (2007) Sleep Forever – Portugal. The Man , In The Mountain In The Cloud (2011)





Listen to DJ Salinger’s weekly playlists online at psuvanguard.com or on Spotify.