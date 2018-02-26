DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist: Bass in Space

*Published Feb. 20, 2018

Bass in Space escaped planet Earth, a dystopian planet laden with infinite proliferations of human suffering. Bass’s voyage departure through the universe remains unknown and irrelevant with the transcendence of linear time, futuristic sounds, dimensional pluralisms and the freedom to roam one’s deepest cosmic consciousness.

Do the Astral Plane – Flying Lotus, Cosmogramma GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak) – KAYTRANADA, 99.99% The Space Program – A Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service Stylo (feat. Mos Def and Bobby Womack) – Gorillaz, Plastic Beach Dead Man’s Tetris (feat. Captain Murphy & Snoop Dogg) – Flying Lotus, You’re Dead! Darkest (Dim) [feat. Gavin Turek] – TOKiMONSTA, Creature Dreams Window Seat – Erykah Badu, New Amerykah, Pt. 2: Return of the Ankh On & On – Snakehips, On & On ATLiens – OutKast, ATLiens 3030 – Deltron 3030, Deltron 3030 Photosynthesis (feat. Jean Deaux) – Saba, Bucket List Project Touch the Sky (feat. Lupe Fiasco) – Kayne West, Late Registration Outerlimit (Space Ho) – Madlib, The Beat Konducta Vol. 1–2: Movie Scenes Time is a Moment in Space – Wayne Smith, Jammys From the Roots (1977–1985) Codeine Dreams (feat. Lil Wayne) – Kodak Black, Project Baby 2: All Grown Up On & On (feat. Maverick Sabre & Dymeond Lewis) – Joey Bada$$, B4.DA.$$

Listen to DJ Salinger’s weekly playlists online at psuvanguard.com or follow on Spotify.