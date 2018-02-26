DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist: Bass in Space

DJ Salinger Playlist Feb. 20

By
Alanna Madden
-
30

*Published Feb. 20, 2018

Bass in Space escaped planet Earth, a dystopian planet laden with infinite proliferations of human suffering. Bass’s voyage departure through the universe remains unknown and irrelevant with the transcendence of linear time, futuristic sounds, dimensional pluralisms and the freedom to roam one’s deepest cosmic consciousness.

  1. Do the Astral Plane – Flying Lotus, Cosmogramma
  2. GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak) – KAYTRANADA, 99.99%
  3. The Space Program – A Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service
  4. Stylo (feat. Mos Def and Bobby Womack) – Gorillaz, Plastic Beach
  5. Dead Man’s Tetris (feat. Captain Murphy & Snoop Dogg) – Flying Lotus, You’re Dead!
  6. Darkest (Dim) [feat. Gavin Turek] – TOKiMONSTA, Creature Dreams
  7. Window Seat – Erykah Badu, New Amerykah, Pt. 2: Return of the Ankh
  8. On & On – Snakehips, On & On
  9. ATLiens – OutKast, ATLiens
  10. 3030 – Deltron 3030, Deltron 3030
  11. Photosynthesis (feat. Jean Deaux) – Saba, Bucket List Project
  12. Touch the Sky (feat. Lupe Fiasco) – Kayne West, Late Registration
  13. Outerlimit (Space Ho) – Madlib, The Beat Konducta Vol. 1–2: Movie Scenes
  14. Time is a Moment in Space – Wayne Smith, Jammys From the Roots (1977–1985)
  15. Codeine Dreams (feat. Lil Wayne) – Kodak Black, Project Baby 2: All Grown Up
  16. On & On (feat. Maverick Sabre & Dymeond Lewis) – Joey Bada$$, B4.DA.$$

Listen to DJ Salinger’s weekly playlists online at psuvanguard.com or follow on Spotify.

