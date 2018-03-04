DJ Salinger weekly playlist: Women rule

In honor of International Women’s Day, DJ Salinger presents WOMEN RULE.

It would be impossible to include every amazingly talented woman in music, but here’s a quick rundown of some of my favorite female artists in the music industry. Let’s fuck it up!

Track List:

7/11 – Beyoncé, BEYONCE Borders – M.I.A., AIM Infinity Guitars – Sleigh Bells, Treats Rebel Girl – Bikini Kill, Pussy Whipped N.O. Bounce – Big Freedia, Just Be Free Bronx Season – Cardi B, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2 Bitch I’m Madonna feat. Nicki Minaj – Madonna, Rebel Heart Not Tonight feat. Da Brat, Left Eye, Missy Elliot, and Angie Martinez – Lil’Kim, Not Tonight EP Back & Forth – Aaliyah, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number Feeling Myself feat. Beyoncé – Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint My Neck, My Back (Lick It) – Khia, Thug Misses Consideration feat. SZA – Rihanna, ANTI Certainly (Flipped It) – Erykah Badu, Baduizm Waterfalls – TLC, Crazysexycool Hot Topic – Le Tigre, Le Tigre

Listen to DJ Salinger’s weekly playlists online at psuvanguard.com or follow on Spotify.