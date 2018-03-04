DJ Salinger weekly playlist: Women rule

By
Alanna Madden
-
30

In honor of International Women’s Day, DJ Salinger presents WOMEN RULE.

It would be impossible to include every amazingly talented woman in music, but here’s a quick rundown of some of my favorite female artists in the music industry. Let’s fuck it up!

Track List:

  1. 7/11 – Beyoncé, BEYONCE
  2. Borders – M.I.A., AIM
  3. Infinity Guitars – Sleigh Bells, Treats
  4. Rebel Girl – Bikini Kill, Pussy Whipped
  5. N.O. Bounce – Big Freedia, Just Be Free
  6. Bronx Season – Cardi B, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
  7. Bitch I’m Madonna feat. Nicki Minaj – Madonna, Rebel Heart
  8. Not Tonight feat. Da Brat, Left Eye, Missy Elliot, and Angie Martinez – Lil’Kim, Not Tonight EP
  9. Back & Forth – Aaliyah, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number
  10. Feeling Myself feat. Beyoncé – Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint
  11. My Neck, My Back (Lick It) – Khia, Thug Misses
  12. Consideration feat. SZA – Rihanna, ANTI
  13. Certainly (Flipped It)  – Erykah Badu, Baduizm
  14. Waterfalls – TLC, Crazysexycool
  15. Hot Topic – Le Tigre, Le Tigre

