DJ Salinger weekly playlist: Women rule

In honor of International Women’s Day, DJ Salinger presents WOMEN RULE.
It would be impossible to include every amazingly talented woman in music, but here’s a quick rundown of some of my favorite female artists in the music industry. Let’s fuck it up!
Track List:
- 7/11 – Beyoncé, BEYONCE
- Borders – M.I.A., AIM
- Infinity Guitars – Sleigh Bells, Treats
- Rebel Girl – Bikini Kill, Pussy Whipped
- N.O. Bounce – Big Freedia, Just Be Free
- Bronx Season – Cardi B, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
- Bitch I’m Madonna feat. Nicki Minaj – Madonna, Rebel Heart
- Not Tonight feat. Da Brat, Left Eye, Missy Elliot, and Angie Martinez – Lil’Kim, Not Tonight EP
- Back & Forth – Aaliyah, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number
- Feeling Myself feat. Beyoncé – Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint
- My Neck, My Back (Lick It) – Khia, Thug Misses
- Consideration feat. SZA – Rihanna, ANTI
- Certainly (Flipped It) – Erykah Badu, Baduizm
- Waterfalls – TLC, Crazysexycool
- Hot Topic – Le Tigre, Le Tigre
