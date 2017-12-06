Donnell Tanksley to swear in as new Campus Police Chief

Donnell Tanksley will swear in as Portland State’s new Campus Public Safety Police Chief this morning. PSU President Rahmat Shoureshi will conduct the Tanksley’s swearing-in ceremony at 10 a.m. in Academic and Student Recreation Center 515, with special guests Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw and Oregon Health & Science Institute Campus Police & Public Safety Chief Heath Kula. “My policing philosophy is deeply rooted in community engagement, fairness, equity, trust and legitimacy,” Tanksley said in a Nov. 17 press release from PSU Office of Communications.

Tanksley took over for CPSO Interim Police Chief Vince Elmore on Dec. 1 and is charged with overseeing 28 staff members, including 14 sworn police officers.

Tanksley has spent the past three years as Western Washington University Assistant Police Chief and Public Safety Assistant Director in Bellingham, Wash.

Check back for further reporting and follow live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony on twitter.com/psuvanguard.

https://twitter.com/psuvanguard/status/938474501167243264?s=17