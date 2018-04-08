Events Calendar April 10-16

Tues., April 10

My Boyfriend is a Bear Art Exhibit

Sequential Art Gallery + Studio, 2 p.m.

328 NW Broadway, Apt. 113

Portland Artist Cat Farris celebrates the release of her new graphic novel My Boyfriend Is A Bear, featuring original watercolor artwork used in the novel. Limited copies of Farris’ novel will be available for purchase at the event.

Perception: From Prison to Purpose Screening

Northwest Film Center, 7 p.m., $9

1219 SW Park Ave.

Perception will make its debut at NFC along with a panel board to discuss issues involving Measure 11, Oregon’s minimum sentencing law, and how it affects the states’ youth.

Breakside Brewing Bar Bingo

Dublin Pub, 7 p.m., 21+

6821 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy.

Beer, trivia, and cash prizes? Sign me up!

Tuesday Blues!

Bossanova Ballroom, 7 p.m., all ages

722 E. Burnside St.

Bossanova’s weekly Blues dance night offers beginner and intermediate dance lessons between 7 p.m.–8 p.m. and a full-on dance night from 8 p.m.–midnight. Lessons cost $8–15 on a sliding scale.

Wed., April 11

Trivia Night

Hotlips Pizza PSU, 6 p.m.

1909 SW 6th Ave.

Test your knowledge. Stuff your face. This is college!

Reel Science: Get Out

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 6:30 p.m., $6–7

1945 SE Water Ave.

Award-winning comic book writer, filmmaker, pop culture critic, journalist, educator and author David F. Walker will lecture on “Stealing the Black Body,” followed by a screening of Get Out.

Dizzy Diplomacy: Jazz Ambassadors and Cold War Culture

WorldOregon, 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

1207 SW Broadway Suite 300

If discussion on cultural diplomacy in the 50s, 60s and 70s paired with smooth jazz is literal music to your ears, head down to WorldOregon on SW Broadway.

The Murder of Fred Hampton on 35mm

Northwest Film Center, 7 p.m., $6–8

1219 SW Park Ave.

The Murder of Fred Hampton is a 1971 film directed by Howard Alk profiling the last nine months of Fred Hampton’s life as a prominent Black Panther Party member in 1969.

Thurs., April 12

Yom HaShoah: Day of Remembrance

Pioneer Courthouse Square, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education will host an event downtown to remember the victims of the Holocaust.

Love it & Leave With It Photo Pop-up Exhibition

DISJECTA, 6–9 p.m., $15

8371 N Interstate Ave.

Photolucida is celebrating Portland Photo Month with Love It & Leave With It, a pop-up gallery featuring community photography with an auction, photo booth, food, and booze. The silent auction will feature items from Princeton Architectural Press, Tamara Staples and more.

Standing Rock to the Bundy Standoff: Occupation, Native Sovereignty, and the Fight for Sacred Landscapes

First Unitarian Portland, 7 p.m.–9 p.m.

1211 SW Main St.

Local writer, editor, and social activist Jacqueline Keeler will discuss the perspectives within America in which the “exclusivity of viewpoint” exists against the interest of other peoples—more specifically, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Keeler will compare events involving the history of the Sioux Nation and controversies surrounding the Bundy family and their armed supporters. Tickets will be sold on a sliding scale between $5–20, and a reception will be held after in Fuller Hall.

The Real Dirt on Farmer John

Clinton Street Theater, 7 p.m., $7–10

2522 SE Clinton St.

Bee Friendly Portland presents the film screening of The Real Dirt On Farmer John, which will include an after discussion with filmmaker Taggart Siegel alongside a panel of local farmworkers and beekeepers. Free seeds and plant starts will be provided to attendees!

Man/Woman ballet

Newmark Theatre, 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at ticketmaster.com

Man/Woman challenges gender stereotypes in ballet by showcasing all-female versus all-male dance scenes in five parts, where performers will perform counter-gender roles. For example, dancer Michel Fokine will dance to Swan Lake’s “The Dying Swan” to represent “the ethereal beauty and fragility of a romantic-era ballerina.”

Fri., April 13

A Place to Call Home: Exploring Housing in Oregon

Academic and Student Rec Center, Room 620, 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Oregon Humanities and PSU’s School of Social Work have joined forces to present a lecture by Christina Palacios as part of a month-long series in April called Culture & Conversation. April’s event series is part of a seven-year tradition in which Portland leaders, activists and thinkers have come together to address social issues that affect the community.

“That Femmiliar Feeling”: Cat Castle Reception

Littman + White Galleries, SMSU, 6 p.m.–9 p.m.

White Gallery presents the reception event for “That Femmiliar Feeling” a collection curated by Cat Castle works, which will be on display April 9–27. The new exhibition features several artists whose pieces will address the concept of empty space within galleries themselves with the question, “How does one build their own world within a world?”

The Portland Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Hawthorne Theatre, 8 p.m., 21+, $10–12

1507 SE 39th Ave.

Over 75 emerging local artists will convene for “Portland’s Premier Underground Art Show,” where you can find live body painting, art, booze and a free pancake bar. Performing music artists include Sugar Moore, Dariio and Pat Chaos.

80s’ Video Dance Attack 13th Anniversary

Crystal Ballroom, 8 p.m., $13, Ages 21+

1332 SW Burnside St.

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom is hosting a two-floor dance party to celebrate 13 years of 80s dance music videos, which will be projected onto 10-foot screens around the main ballroom.

Sat., April 14

March for Science PDX 2018

Pioneer Courthouse Square, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Portland is coming together again to join millions of others around the world to advocate the sciences to elected officials and political representatives. The March for Science begins with a rally at 10 a.m., and the march is set to begin at 11 a.m. All ages are welcome, and the march has been designed to be accessible for everyone.

Sorry, Not Sorry Hip Hop Workshop

The Viscount Dance Studio, 11 a.m., $25–30

720 SE Sandy Blvd.

Choreographer Parris Goebel will host a class on how to dance like Janet Jackson, Missy Elliot, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna—just to name a few—with an emphasis on pollyswagg and dancehall beats.

Hortlandia

Portland Expo Center, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Free

The Hardy Plant Society of Oregon is hosting the 30th annual plant convention, Hortlandia, where nearly every plant from the Pacific Northwest will be available for introductions to the Portland metro area. Vendors will additionally be selling handmade garden artwork created from a variety of materials such as metal, wood and glass. If you can’t make it to Saturday’s convention, don’t worry! Hortlandia will run through Sunday, April 15.

Artist Reception: “Break, Mend, Fold”

Bullseye Projects, 1:30 p.m.

300 NW 13th Ave.

300 NW 13th Ave.

Brooklyn, N.Y. artist Matthew Day Perez is set to appear at his exhibit “Break, Mend, Fold” to explore concepts involving materiality. The exhibition also features work by artist Marzena Krzemińska-Baluch and will be available to view through April 28.

West Coast Haunters Convention

Sicpuppy SFC Studio, Apr. 13–15

1000 NE Multnomah St.

Sicpuppy SFC Studio is hosting WCHC for a series of workshops led by makeup artists to teach audiences how to create haunted houses, apply special effects, how to make fake blood and recreate blood squirting wounds, disembowelment and missing limbs. The event is open for all ages and one or three day passes are available through registration online at hauntersconvention.com.

MØTHERSHIP: Episode 1

No Vacancy Lounge, 9 p.m., 21+

235 SW 1st Ave.

NVL’s monthly departure from Earth “in search of the best dance parties in the galaxy” is back, and this month’s dress code is Sci-fi Swagger. Pre-sale tickets are $5 or 499 Universal Galactic Currency (UGC); $10 at the space station gate.

Global Based: Ma-LESS & IVARR

Whiskey Bar, 10 p.m.–2 a.m., 21+

31 NW 1st Ave.

NW underground culture will be celebrated through music and art with Portland’s only monthly moombahton dance night. Artists Ma-LESS and IVARR are set to perform.

Sun., April 15

9th Annual Letterpress Printers Fair

AudioCinema, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

226 SE Madison St.

Calling all writers, typographers, designers, and general print lovers: Portland’s annual Letterpress Printers Fair is back! Live demonstrations, shopping and interactive printmaking techniques will be available for all who attend.

The Courageous Vulnerability #MeToo Tour

Taborspace, 5 p.m.

5441 SE Belmont St.

A performance and literary salon in honor of the #MeToo, #HerToo, and #TimesUp. The event aims to ask, “How can men support women to speak up and be seen?” Tickets are available for purchase online, and students can buy theirs at a discounted rate of $20.