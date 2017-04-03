Events calendar: April 4–10

FEATURED EVENT
Vanessa Carlton
Saturday, April 8, 9 p.m.
Doug Fir Lounge
$25–27, 21+
Joanne the Scammer’s favorite pianist/songstress tours in support of her live albums, Earlier Things Live and Liberman Live. Look for me crying in the front row wearing a stolen $12,000 mink coat.
Tuesday, April 4
SCREAMO
Senses Fail, Counterparts, Movement
6 p.m.
Hawthorne Theatre
$16–19, all ages
The girls I know who liked Senses Fail in high school are somewhat socially awkward yet great at networking, have enviable taste, and probably know how to beat me up.
CULTURE
Shen Yun
7:30 p.m. (also showing 4/5)
Keller Auditorium
$70–180, all ages
This showcase of ancient Chinese cultural song and dance performs in defiance of the official government of China, the Communist Party that attempted to erase traditional Chinese history and culture. Nothing feels more patriotic in 2017 than seeing government-condemned live theater.
Wednesday, April 5
PUNK
Homies / Nasalrod / Blesst Chest
8:45 p.m.
The Know
$7–10, 21+
The last in a series of benefit shows for local legend Jonny Harbin’s (the Chemicals, Jonnycat Records) ongoing cancer treatment.
HIP-HOP
Desiigner, Rob $tone, Ski Mask the Slump God, 16YROLD
7 p.m.
Crystal Ballroom
$23, all ages
The “Panda” and “Timmy Turner” rapper/producer makes his Portland debut with a roster of support that makes me feel old. Here’s hoping the Crystal Ballroom doesn’t suffer structural damage like it did during Rae Sremmurd and Schoolboy Q.
Thursday, April 6
FILM
Moving History: Portland Contemporary Dance Past & Present
6 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Director Eric Nordstrom and members of the cast will be in attendance for a documentary about the origins and activity of prominent Portland modern dance entities, including Art Quake, Conduit, Performance Works NW, White Bird and the Portland Dance Theater.
TRIVIA
The Answers Are Not What They Seem
7 p.m.
Punch Bowl Social
$5, 21+
Twin Peaks team trivia night. Costumes encouraged, registration required.
FILM
Slumber Party Massacre
9:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theater
$9, all ages
Carla Rossi’s Queer Horror series presents a movie about a group of high school girls who band together for revenge against a brutal escaped killer tormenting them.
Friday, April 7
ART/FASHION
Obsessive Compulsive | Kate Ledeboer
6 p.m.
Rising Room Gallery
Free, all ages
Stage producer, writer, stripper and costumer Kate Ledeboer presents a new collection of masks and headdresses inspired by drag queens, strippers and circus artists.
NIGHTLIFE
Lez Do It
9 p.m.
Killingsworth Dynasty
$5, 21+
DJs Chelsea Starr and Mr. Charming, with guest Rhienna, host one of Portland’s coolest lesbian parties.
NIGHTLIFE
Club Destiny
10 p.m.
Jade Club
$5, 21+
Queer rapper and dancer LE1F (NYC) plays a DJ set, with support from DJs Thumper, 187 Moochie, MDMH (Troubled Youth x Hold My Hand) and SPF666.
Saturday, April 8
ART OPENING
Residue | Daniel Peabody
5 p.m.
Oranj Studio
Free, all ages
An exhibition of gun powder drawings and a site-specific installation from local artist Daniel Peabody.
THEATER
Legally Black
7 p.m.
Aladdin Theater
$25–80, minors permitted with 21+
Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 winner, High Maintenance) stars in Peaches Christ’s parody of Legally Blonde. Not sure if it’s a parody of the film or musical, but I imagine there will be at least one uncomfortable Portland Caucasian in the audience, and that alone should be worth the price of admission.
COMEDY
Reggie Watts
7 p.m.
Revolution Hall
$35, all ages
The musician, beatboxer and comedian tours in support of his latest Netflix special, Spatial.
CABARET
Al–Stravaganza: A Burlesque Tribute to Weird Al Yankovic
9 and 11 p.m.
Funhouse Lounge
$15–100, 21+
Daria of 94.7 FM hosts the Inception of cabaret: a burlesque tribute to a parody artist. Presented by Sophie Maltease, the Infamous Nina Nightshade and Tight & Nerdy, featuring performers from San Francisco, Seattle and Portland.
NIGHTLIFE
Jump Jack Sound Machine: Phunky Wavy Lines
10 p.m.
Mississippi Studios
$8, 21+
Chanti Darling and Nasty Tasha host one of inner NE Portland’s coolest monthly parties, with this installment featuring live music from Lamar Leroy and Force Publique.
NIGHTLIFE
GothSauce
10 p.m.
Sauce Box
Free, 21+
DJ Dungeonmaster plays “post punk goth cold wave dark glam italo disco dance party” while anime is projected onto the ceiling.
Sunday, April 9
ROCK MUSIC
Radiohead
7:30 p.m.
MODA Center
Sold out, all ages
The alt rock icons return to Portland for the first time in 21 years in support of their 2016 album, A Moon Shaped Pool.
FILM
Crooklyn
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Spike Lee’s period family portrait follows young Troy (Zelda Harris) and her family as she grows up in 1970s Brooklyn. Featuring elements of magical realism, members of Lee’s own family and an amazing soundtrack.
MUSIC
Mitski, Kadhja Bonet
7:30 p.m.
Wonder Ballroom
$15–17, all ages
These lush-and-chill classically-trained musicians are difficult to define exclusively by genre. Mitski has applied classical arrangements to traditional rock instruments, and Kadhja Bonet draws influence from classical, jazz, soul, folk and psychedelia while sounding like ambient R&B.
DANCE
Bellydance Evolution
8 p.m.
Aladdin Theater
$30, all ages
The bellydance troupe presents Alice in Wonderland as Middle Eastern dance.
Monday, April 10
FILM
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
7 p.m.
The Armory Theater
Free, all ages
Pizza and drinks before a screening of the movie about Jack Black’s band and the infamous Pick of Destiny.
SYMPHONY
Mozart’s Requiem
7:30 p.m. (also playing April 8–9)
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$29–76, all ages
The Oregon Symphony will also perform Igor Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements.
FILM
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
7 p.m.
Clinton Street Theater
$5 donation
Monty Python’s final film is presented by the Clinton Resistance Series, which proclaims “Things are really f*cked up right now.” This was the one with all the songs about sperm and penises. Worth it just for the classic Terry Gilliam short The Crimson Permanent Assurance.
On–campus events
Tuesday, April 4
SPEAKING
William Ma
6:30 p.m.
SMSU 294
Free, all ages
Ma, associate professor in Lewis & Clark College’s Art Department, presents Visualizing Qing Imperial Authority through Emperor Qianlong’s French-made Battle Prints.
Wednesday, April 5
ART EXHIBITIONS
Fresh! School of Art + Design Foundations Exhibition
Business Hours
Autzen Gallery, AB Gallery
Free, all ages
Exhibition of artwork from students of the PSU School of Art + Design courses Intro to 2D Design, Intro to 3D Design, Drawing I, Digital Media Design, Idea + Form, and Making + Meaning.
Thursday, April 6
EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS
PDX Pop Now
11:30 a.m.
Park Blocks outside Lincoln Hall
Free, all ages
The Portland music festival is looking for people to get involved with the forthcoming exhibition of curated local music.
ADVISING
DACA: Know Your Rights
4:30 p.m.
Multicultural Student Center (SMSU 228)
Free, all ages
Student Legal Services, La Casa Latina Student Center and the Multicultural Student Center answer questions related to immigration, protest and PSU’s sanctuary campus status.
SPEAKING
Carl Abbott, Ph.D. Professor Emeritus
7 p.m.
Parsons Gallery, Urban Center second floor
Free, all ages
Beyond Blade Runner: Imagining Community In Cities Of The Future explores the realities of living in science fiction cities, like the 2019 Los Angeles of Blade Runner.
FITNESS
Rock Climbing 101
4–5 p.m.
Campus Rec Climbing Center
Free
Learn the basics of rock climbing with Rec Center staff. No experience required.
Friday, April 7
ART OPENING
All Are Welcome | Jean Nagai
6 p.m.
White Gallery (SMSU 289)
Free, all ages
Olympia artist Jean Nagai presents selected paintings & installation, responding to U.S. anti-immigration policy.
Saturday, April 8
FILM
3rd Annual Italian Film Festival
6 and 8 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)
5th Ave Cinema
$4–5, free for PSU students
The Portland State University Italian Department and the Associazione Culturale Italiana Portland present ten films by emerging and established Italian filmmakers. Presented with English subtitles.
Sunday, April 9
NOT CHURCH
Sunday Assembly PDX
11 a.m.
Hoffman Hall
Free, all ages
From the press release: “Sunday Assembly is a global network of congregations started by two British comedians who envisioned an inclusive organization that welcomes all people ‘without all the God bits.'” Featuring a non-sermon from Domeka Parker and music from The Non Prophets.
CHAMBER MUSIC
Susan Graham
3 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
$30–52 (students half-off with ID; $5 student rush and Arts for All tickets at door)
America’s favorite mezzo soprano sings Schumann’s song cycle Frauenliebe und Leben (A Woman’s Love and Life) in German.
Monday, April 10
DROP-IN ADVISING
Education Abroad 101
11 a.m.
Cramer Hall 169
Free, all ages
The drop-in advising session for answering simple questions about studying abroad. Does not meet the advising session prereq for studying abroad.
FREE FOOD
Harvest Share
12 p.m.
Park Blocks outside Shattuck Hall
Free, all ages
Fresh fruits & veggies from local farmers. Line up early and bring your own bag.
ADVISING
Education Abroad 101
2 p.m.
East Hall 331
Free, all ages
The longer-form advising session to answering in-depth questions about studying abroad. Does meet the advising session prereq for studying abroad.