Events calendar: April 4–10

MUSIC

Vanessa Carlton

Saturday, April 8, 9 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$25–27, 21+

Joanne the Scammer’s favorite pianist/songstress tours in support of her live albums, Earlier Things Live and Liberman Live. Look for me crying in the front row wearing a stolen $12,000 mink coat.

Tuesday, April 4

SCREAMO

Senses Fail, Counterparts, Movement

6 p.m.

Hawthorne Theatre

$16–19, all ages

The girls I know who liked Senses Fail in high school are somewhat socially awkward yet great at networking, have enviable taste, and probably know how to beat me up.

CULTURE

Shen Yun

7:30 p.m. (also showing 4/5)

Keller Auditorium

$70–180, all ages

This showcase of ancient Chinese cultural song and dance performs in defiance of the official government of China, the Communist Party that attempted to erase traditional Chinese history and culture. Nothing feels more patriotic in 2017 than seeing government-condemned live theater.

Wednesday, April 5

PUNK

Homies / Nasalrod / Blesst Chest

8:45 p.m.

The Know

$7–10, 21+

The last in a series of benefit shows for local legend Jonny Harbin’s (the Chemicals, Jonnycat Records) ongoing cancer treatment.

HIP-HOP

Desiigner, Rob $tone, Ski Mask the Slump God, 16YROLD

7 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$23, all ages

The “Panda” and “Timmy Turner” rapper/producer makes his Portland debut with a roster of support that makes me feel old. Here’s hoping the Crystal Ballroom doesn’t suffer structural damage like it did during Rae Sremmurd and Schoolboy Q.

Thursday, April 6

FILM

Moving History: Portland Contemporary Dance Past & Present

6 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Director Eric Nordstrom and members of the cast will be in attendance for a documentary about the origins and activity of prominent Portland modern dance entities, including Art Quake, Conduit, Performance Works NW, White Bird and the Portland Dance Theater.

TRIVIA

The Answers Are Not What They Seem

7 p.m.

Punch Bowl Social

$5, 21+

Twin Peaks team trivia night. Costumes encouraged, registration required.

FILM

Slumber Party Massacre

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theater

$9, all ages

Carla Rossi’s Queer Horror series presents a movie about a group of high school girls who band together for revenge against a brutal escaped killer tormenting them.

Friday, April 7

ART/FASHION

Obsessive Compulsive | Kate Ledeboer

6 p.m.

Rising Room Gallery

Free, all ages

Stage producer, writer, stripper and costumer Kate Ledeboer presents a new collection of masks and headdresses inspired by drag queens, strippers and circus artists.

NIGHTLIFE

Lez Do It

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

DJs Chelsea Starr and Mr. Charming, with guest Rhienna, host one of Portland’s coolest lesbian parties.

NIGHTLIFE

Club Destiny

10 p.m.

Jade Club

$5, 21+

Queer rapper and dancer LE1F (NYC) plays a DJ set, with support from DJs Thumper, 187 Moochie, MDMH (Troubled Youth x Hold My Hand) and SPF666.

Saturday, April 8

ART OPENING

Residue | Daniel Peabody

5 p.m.

Oranj Studio

Free, all ages

An exhibition of gun powder drawings and a site-specific installation from local artist Daniel Peabody.

THEATER

Legally Black

7 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$25–80, minors permitted with 21+

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 winner, High Maintenance) stars in Peaches Christ’s parody of Legally Blonde. Not sure if it’s a parody of the film or musical, but I imagine there will be at least one uncomfortable Portland Caucasian in the audience, and that alone should be worth the price of admission.

COMEDY

Reggie Watts

7 p.m.

Revolution Hall

$35, all ages

The musician, beatboxer and comedian tours in support of his latest Netflix special, Spatial.

CABARET

Al–Stravaganza: A Burlesque Tribute to Weird Al Yankovic

9 and 11 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$15–100, 21+

Daria of 94.7 FM hosts the Inception of cabaret: a burlesque tribute to a parody artist. Presented by Sophie Maltease, the Infamous Nina Nightshade and Tight & Nerdy, featuring performers from San Francisco, Seattle and Portland.

NIGHTLIFE

Jump Jack Sound Machine: Phunky Wavy Lines

10 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$8, 21+

Chanti Darling and Nasty Tasha host one of inner NE Portland’s coolest monthly parties, with this installment featuring live music from Lamar Leroy and Force Publique.

NIGHTLIFE

GothSauce

10 p.m.

Sauce Box

Free, 21+

DJ Dungeonmaster plays “post punk goth cold wave dark glam italo disco dance party” while anime is projected onto the ceiling.

Sunday, April 9

ROCK MUSIC

Radiohead

7:30 p.m.

MODA Center

Sold out, all ages

The alt rock icons return to Portland for the first time in 21 years in support of their 2016 album, A Moon Shaped Pool.

FILM

Crooklyn

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Spike Lee’s period family portrait follows young Troy (Zelda Harris) and her family as she grows up in 1970s Brooklyn. Featuring elements of magical realism, members of Lee’s own family and an amazing soundtrack.

MUSIC

Mitski, Kadhja Bonet

7:30 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$15–17, all ages

These lush-and-chill classically-trained musicians are difficult to define exclusively by genre. Mitski has applied classical arrangements to traditional rock instruments, and Kadhja Bonet draws influence from classical, jazz, soul, folk and psychedelia while sounding like ambient R&B.

DANCE

Bellydance Evolution

8 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$30, all ages

The bellydance troupe presents Alice in Wonderland as Middle Eastern dance.

Monday, April 10

FILM

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

7 p.m.

The Armory Theater

Free, all ages

Pizza and drinks before a screening of the movie about Jack Black’s band and the infamous Pick of Destiny.

SYMPHONY

Mozart’s Requiem

7:30 p.m. (also playing April 8–9)

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$29–76, all ages

The Oregon Symphony will also perform Igor Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements.

FILM

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5 donation

Monty Python’s final film is presented by the Clinton Resistance Series, which proclaims “Things are really f*cked up right now.” This was the one with all the songs about sperm and penises. Worth it just for the classic Terry Gilliam short The Crimson Permanent Assurance.

On–campus events

Tuesday, April 4

WORKSHOP

Oak Savanna Design Workshop

2-4 p.m.

SMSU 296

Free, all ages

You know that area next to the science building that used to be a cute little park but it’s had construction crap on it for the last couple years? PSU’s Open Space Plan is gearing up to do something with the space in the next few months, and they want your feedback on how the space should be used.

SPEAKING

William Ma

6:30 p.m.

SMSU 294

Free, all ages

Ma, associate professor in Lewis & Clark College’s Art Department, presents Visualizing Qing Imperial Authority through Emperor Qianlong’s French-made Battle Prints.

Wednesday, April 5

ART EXHIBITIONS

Fresh! School of Art + Design Foundations Exhibition

Business Hours

Autzen Gallery, AB Gallery

Free, all ages

Exhibition of artwork from students of the PSU School of Art + Design courses Intro to 2D Design, Intro to 3D Design, Drawing I, Digital Media Design, Idea + Form, and Making + Meaning.

Thursday, April 6

EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS

PDX Pop Now

11:30 a.m.

Park Blocks outside Lincoln Hall

Free, all ages

The Portland music festival is looking for people to get involved with the forthcoming exhibition of curated local music.

ADVISING

DACA: Know Your Rights

4:30 p.m.

Multicultural Student Center (SMSU 228)

Free, all ages

Student Legal Services, La Casa Latina Student Center and the Multicultural Student Center answer questions related to immigration, protest and PSU’s sanctuary campus status.

SPEAKING

Carl Abbott, Ph.D. Professor Emeritus

7 p.m.

Parsons Gallery, Urban Center second floor

Free, all ages

Beyond Blade Runner: Imagining Community In Cities Of The Future explores the realities of living in science fiction cities, like the 2019 Los Angeles of Blade Runner.

FITNESS

Rock Climbing 101

4–5 p.m.

Campus Rec Climbing Center

Free

Learn the basics of rock climbing with Rec Center staff. No experience required.

Friday, April 7

ART OPENING

All Are Welcome | Jean Nagai

6 p.m.

White Gallery (SMSU 289)

Free, all ages

Olympia artist Jean Nagai presents selected paintings & installation, responding to U.S. anti-immigration policy.

Saturday, April 8

FILM

3rd Annual Italian Film Festival

6 and 8 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)

5th Ave Cinema

$4–5, free for PSU students

The Portland State University Italian Department and the Associazione Culturale Italiana Portland present ten films by emerging and established Italian filmmakers. Presented with English subtitles.

Sunday, April 9

NOT CHURCH

Sunday Assembly PDX

11 a.m.

Hoffman Hall

Free, all ages

From the press release: “Sunday Assembly is a global network of congregations started by two British comedians who envisioned an inclusive organization that welcomes all people ‘without all the God bits.'” Featuring a non-sermon from Domeka Parker and music from The Non Prophets.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Susan Graham

3 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$30–52 (students half-off with ID; $5 student rush and Arts for All tickets at door)

America’s favorite mezzo soprano sings Schumann’s song cycle Frauenliebe und Leben (A Woman’s Love and Life) in German.

Monday, April 10

DROP-IN ADVISING

Education Abroad 101

11 a.m.

Cramer Hall 169

Free, all ages

The drop-in advising session for answering simple questions about studying abroad. Does not meet the advising session prereq for studying abroad.

FREE FOOD

Harvest Share

12 p.m.

Park Blocks outside Shattuck Hall

Free, all ages

Fresh fruits & veggies from local farmers. Line up early and bring your own bag.

ADVISING

Education Abroad 101

2 p.m.

East Hall 331

Free, all ages

The longer-form advising session to answering in-depth questions about studying abroad. Does meet the advising session prereq for studying abroad.