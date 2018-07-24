Events Calendar July 24-30

Tuesday 7/24
Music
Snow tha Product
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$18
All ages
Latina MC with a ridiculous flow. The rapper Nicki Minaj wishes she was.
Comedy
Creed Bratton
Hawthorne Theater
8 p.m.
$20 advance
All ages
Guitarist for the Grass Roots and The Office cast member is here to, idk, play music? Do standup? Its kinda unclear. Should still be a good time though.
Books
Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet
Powell’s City of Books
7:30 p.m.
Free
Pre-order a copy of VICE reporter Claire L. Evans’ new book on women’s importance in the history of information technology. Ada Lovelace, in fact, was the first computer programmer all the way back in the 1840s! Tell that to all your Turing-worshipping techbro friends.
Wednesday 7/25
Comedy
Do503 Comedy Showcase
Paris Theater
8 p.m.
$10 advance
All advance ticket buyers get a free $10 gift card to Brunch Box. For a night of Portland’s best comics, I’d take my chances on a brunch place—no matter how much their food tastes like gentrification.
Music
Noontime Showcase: Rose City Trombones
Main Street
12 p.m.
Free
Classically-trained trombonists from the metro area relive their high school marching band days and play arrangements of classical and pop tunes.
Music
Blossom
Holocene
9 p.m.
Free
21+
R&B and Art Pop jams by local underground artists. (Apparently there are “slushie cocktails” at this show? That’s how they get you, free shows with $12 drinks.)
Theater
Phantom of the Opera
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$39.25 and up
Opening night! Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical should be an exciting update, with new lighting, special effects and choreography.
Thursday 7/26
Film
Top Down Rooftop Cinema: Half Baked
PS2 Parking Structure
7 p.m. doors
$7 w/ PSU ID
The first night of the cinema-under-the-stars series starts with Dave Chappelle’s stoner comedy Half Baked. BYOC.
Festival
Washington County Fair
Hillsboro Fairgrounds
10 a.m.–midnight
Free
A whole weekend of either fondly remembering the innocence of your suburban childhood or reminding yourself why you moved to Portland to go to college.
Comedy
Clue: an Unscripted Mystery
Funhouse Lounge
7 p.m.
$10 presale / $15 door
Opening night of the ongoing improv comedy show, where only one random comic knows they are the killer. The five others know they are innocent but have to pretend they might not be.
Food
Oregon Brewers Festival
Waterfront Park
Noon–9 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, Noon–7 p.m. Sunday
No charge admission, $7 mug for alcohol consumption
21+
Widmer, Bridgeport, and Portland Brewing host this year’s festival with over 80 Oregon breweries, with live music and local food vendors. They expect over 70,000 people this year!
Friday 7/27
Music
Snap! ‘90s Dance Party
Holocene
9 p.m.
$7 door
21+
Doc Adam, Colin Jones and Freaky Outty are back with another night of turntable antics and that old school crate-digging dance music vibe.
Film
The Legend of Suriyothai (2001) / Funeral Parade of Roses (1969)
5th Avenue Cinema
7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Free for students
An epic film of Thai civil war followed by Japanese new wave. Additional screenings Saturday at the same times and Sunday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.
Music
[email protected]: American Works
Lincoln Performance Hall
noon
$10 w/ PSU ID
The last [email protected] concert of CMNW’s Summer festival features new pieces by American composers, including Marc-Andre Hamelin, one of the most talented pianists alive.
Music
Reggae on the Patio w/ Trinity Sounds
Star Theater
6 p.m.
Free
Old-school Dub and Reggae DJ session.
Saturday 7/28
DOGS
CORGI BEACH DAY
CANNON BEACH
10 A.M.–4 P.M.
$10 DONATION ENCOURAGED
THEME IS CORGI DETECTIVE AGENCY. CORGI RACES. CORGI COSTUME CONTESTS. TALENT SHOW. LAST YEAR HAD OVER SIX HUNDRED CORGIS. BE THERE OR BE SQUARE KIDDO.
Music
Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Rebirth Brass Band
Dante’s
9 p.m.
$30
21+
Two of the best brass bands of New Orleans are together in Portland, blending the classic Second Line jazz sound with funk and hip-hop. If you needed an excuse to order a Sazerac, this is your night.
Art
Public Tour: Art and Activism
Portland Art Museum
12:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m.
Take a guided tour through the art museum with a discussion on art’s role in public life. Honestly, art museums kinda suck, since they reinforce this idea that “fine art” is something solely for the well-educated and bourgeois-minded, so any discussions on democratizing art are good by me.
Film
Good Manners (2017)
Whitsell Auditorium
9:30 p.m.
$8 w/ PSU ID
The genre tag for this movie on their website is “LGBT Werewolf Fantasy,” and nothing I write will ever be able to convince you to go better than that.
Sunday 7/29
Music
A Dvorak Serenade
Lincoln Performance Hall
4 p.m.
$10 w/ PSU ID
The CMNW summer festival comes to a close.
Vintage
Curiosities Vintage Flea Market
Curiosities in Beaverton (Right next to MAX line)
9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Oddball mix of vendors of vintage clothing, art, mid-century houseware, and all kinds of cool old shit. Right next to the new Beaverton food cart pod!
Festival
Montavilla Street Fair
Montavilla East Tabor
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Food, live music and vendors. Usual street fair stuff, but this time it’s near Mt. Tabor, which has some of the best views in Portland.
Monday 7/30
Books
Rad Girls Can
Powell’s Books on Hawthorne
7:30 p.m.
Free
Rad Girls Can: Stories of Bold, Brave, and Brilliant Young Women recounts the stories of dozens of inspiring young women, from Malala Yousafzai to Anne Frank to Barbara Rose Johns.
Music
Monday Soundscapes
Director Park
6:30 p.m.
Free
Local musicians provide ambient sound in the park.