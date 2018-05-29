Events Calendar May 29–June 4

Tuesday, May 29
FILM
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Multiple dates / times
Cinema 21
$7–10, all ages
The incredibly obscene anti-superhero Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) seeks allies to help protect a teen mutant boy from the even more villainous Cable (Josh Brolin).
MUSIC
Tuesday Blues
Bossanova Ballroom
7 p.m.–midnight
All ages, $7-15
Every Tuesday the Bossanova hosts blues dance lessons for blues lovers of all skill sets. No partner required.
COMMUNITY
Sagittarius Full Moon Drumming Circle
New Renaissance Bookshop
6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.
$15, All ages
Celebrate June’s Sagittarius Full Moon through meditative drumming and chant. Event registration information can be found on Facebook event page.
Wednesday, May 30
FILM
In the Intense Now (2018)
Multiple dates / times
Cinema 21
$7–10, all ages
A new, critically-acclaimed documentary about French life in the late ‘60s.
COMMUNITY
Creative Industry Night
7 p.m.
Ace Hotel
Free, all ages
Artists, musicians, photographers and others representing different creative industries meet for happy hour.
MUSIC
Melange
9 p.m.
Tonic Lounge
$5–10, 21+
This QPOC variety show features drag and burlesque performances themed around motherhood, with performances from Baby LeStrange, Sindel Macabre Asylum, Fine China, Marla Darling and more.
Thursday, May 31
ART
Beyond Silk and Ink
6 p.m.
SMSU 238 (Browsing Lounge)
Free, all ages
Littman + White Galleries and the Pacific Islander, Asian and Asian-American Resource Center (PIAAA)’s panel discusses contemporary art for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
MUSIC
Zoë Keating
7 p.m.
Aladdin Theater
$20–25, all ages
The Canadian cellist comes through town in support of her new EP Snowmelt.
FILM
The Blues Brothers (1980)
7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Theatre
$7–9, all ages
The ‘80s crime classic screens after a panel discussing the history of U.S. soul music and how Blues Brothers’ use of the genre did more harm than good.
Friday, June 1
FILM
Mountain (2018)
Multiple dates / times
Cinema 21
$7–10, all ages
A new documentary about the world’s tallest mountains and the people who still scale them. Ideal for large, hi-res screens.
MUSIC
Lez Do It
9 p.m.
Killingsworth Dynasty
$5, 21+
Kick off Pride Month with lesbian vibes and queer tunes with DJs Mister Charming, Chelsea Starr and Miss Pop.
COMMUNITY
Belgian Beer Festival
June 1, 1 p.m.–9 p.m., June 2 noon–8 p.m.
The North Warehouse
$20, 21+
Come taste around 75 Belgian-style beers made by your local brewers. To ensure variety, brewers made their beers based on a dart throw that dictates color and alcohol content.
Pedalpalooza Kickoff
6 p.m.
Sewallcrest City Park
All Ages
The Portland biking community’s summer event series kickoff on Friday where fellow bikers will meet up at 6 p.m. and roll out around 7 p.m. for a 7-15 mile ride (depending on age group).
Saturday, June 2
FILM
How to Talk to Girls At Parties (2017)
Multiple dates/times
Cinema 21
$7–10, all ages
Zan (Elle Fanning), an alien on a coming of age ritual, meets and falls in love with human teen rebel Enn (Rory Nolan, Alex Sharp).
COMMUNITY
City Fair
May 25–28
Tom McCall Waterpark
$8, all ages
This is the second of three weekends the fair is rockin’, but today only from noon–5 p.m., bring your dogs! There’s even a Canine Court to aww at. And you don’t want to miss the Starlight Scavenger Hunt from 6 p.m.–11 p.m.
16th Annual Heart & Stroke Walk
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
8 a.m.–Noon
Come celebrate health and community causes for the 16th annual event hosted by the American Heart Association. Free registration for the walkathon is available at pdxheartwalk.org.
Starlight Parade
9 p.m.–11 p.m.
Downtown Portland
About 100 lit up entries will cruise just over two miles with marching bands and floats of all sizes. Over 40 years running, you don’t want to miss this Portland classic!
Sunday, June 3
FILM & THEATER
Sincerity is Gross
7:30 p.m.
The Slide Inn
Free, all ages
Standup comedy from Barbara Gray, Caitlin Weierhauser, Armando Torres and Katie Nguyen.
FILM & THEATER
Sinferno
10 p.m.
Dante’s
$10–100, 21+
Portland’s longest running cabaret revue, one of the few places Portland can host fire dancers, just celebrated its 18th birthday.
COMMUNITY
KBOO Birthday Bike Ride
20 SE 8th Ave
1pm.–4 p.m.
Celebrate the 50th birthday of KBOO Community radio with cake and a community bike ride featuring music handpicked by DJ Dirty Diablo.
Monday, June 4
MUSIC
JoJo
8:30 p.m.
Wonder Ballroom
$25–28, all ages
It’s been at least 15 years since I’ve heard JoJo’s first record, and I just typed out the chorus, from memory, perfectly.
COMMUNITY
Racing to Change: Oregon’s Civil Rights Years
Oregon Historical Society
Multiple dates, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
The Oregon Black Pioneers—a nonprofit dedicated to African American history—curated an exhibit about civil rights movements during the ’60s and ’70s in Oregon.
MUSIC
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers
7:30 p.m.
Moda Center
$72 and up, all ages
Come see two iconic ‘70s bands do their “Dirty Work” and “Keep this Train A-Rollin.” Each has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and though some members have changed, their tunes never get old.