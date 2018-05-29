Events Calendar May 29–June 4

Tuesday, May 29

FILM

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Multiple dates / times

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

The incredibly obscene anti-superhero Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) seeks allies to help protect a teen mutant boy from the even more villainous Cable (Josh Brolin).

MUSIC

Tuesday Blues

Bossanova Ballroom

7 p.m.–midnight

All ages, $7-15

Every Tuesday the Bossanova hosts blues dance lessons for blues lovers of all skill sets. No partner required.

COMMUNITY

Sagittarius Full Moon Drumming Circle

New Renaissance Bookshop

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

$15, All ages

Celebrate June’s Sagittarius Full Moon through meditative drumming and chant. Event registration information can be found on Facebook event page.

Wednesday, May 30

FILM

In the Intense Now (2018)

Multiple dates / times

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

A new, critically-acclaimed documentary about French life in the late ‘60s.

COMMUNITY

Creative Industry Night

7 p.m.

Ace Hotel

Free, all ages

Artists, musicians, photographers and others representing different creative industries meet for happy hour.

MUSIC

Melange

9 p.m.

Tonic Lounge

$5–10, 21+

This QPOC variety show features drag and burlesque performances themed around motherhood, with performances from Baby LeStrange, Sindel Macabre Asylum, Fine China, Marla Darling and more.

Thursday, May 31

ART

Beyond Silk and Ink

6 p.m.

SMSU 238 (Browsing Lounge)

Free, all ages

Littman + White Galleries and the Pacific Islander, Asian and Asian-American Resource Center (PIAAA)’s panel discusses contemporary art for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

MUSIC

Zoë Keating

7 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$20–25, all ages

The Canadian cellist comes through town in support of her new EP Snowmelt.

FILM

The Blues Brothers (1980)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$7–9, all ages

The ‘80s crime classic screens after a panel discussing the history of U.S. soul music and how Blues Brothers’ use of the genre did more harm than good.

Friday, June 1

FILM

Mountain (2018)

Multiple dates / times

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

A new documentary about the world’s tallest mountains and the people who still scale them. Ideal for large, hi-res screens.

MUSIC

Lez Do It

9 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$5, 21+

Kick off Pride Month with lesbian vibes and queer tunes with DJs Mister Charming, Chelsea Starr and Miss Pop.

COMMUNITY

Belgian Beer Festival

June 1, 1 p.m.–9 p.m., June 2 noon–8 p.m.

The North Warehouse

$20, 21+

Come taste around 75 Belgian-style beers made by your local brewers. To ensure variety, brewers made their beers based on a dart throw that dictates color and alcohol content.

Pedalpalooza Kickoff

6 p.m.

Sewallcrest City Park

All Ages

The Portland biking community’s summer event series kickoff on Friday where fellow bikers will meet up at 6 p.m. and roll out around 7 p.m. for a 7-15 mile ride (depending on age group).

Saturday, June 2

FILM

How to Talk to Girls At Parties (2017)

Multiple dates/times

Cinema 21

$7–10, all ages

Zan (Elle Fanning), an alien on a coming of age ritual, meets and falls in love with human teen rebel Enn (Rory Nolan, Alex Sharp).

COMMUNITY

City Fair

May 25–28

Tom McCall Waterpark

$8, all ages

This is the second of three weekends the fair is rockin’, but today only from noon–5 p.m., bring your dogs! There’s even a Canine Court to aww at. And you don’t want to miss the Starlight Scavenger Hunt from 6 p.m.–11 p.m.

16th Annual Heart & Stroke Walk

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

8 a.m.–Noon

Come celebrate health and community causes for the 16th annual event hosted by the American Heart Association. Free registration for the walkathon is available at pdxheartwalk.org.

Starlight Parade

9 p.m.–11 p.m.

Downtown Portland

About 100 lit up entries will cruise just over two miles with marching bands and floats of all sizes. Over 40 years running, you don’t want to miss this Portland classic!

Sunday, June 3

FILM & THEATER

Sincerity is Gross

7:30 p.m.

The Slide Inn

Free, all ages

Standup comedy from Barbara Gray, Caitlin Weierhauser, Armando Torres and Katie Nguyen.

FILM & THEATER

Sinferno

10 p.m.

Dante’s

$10–100, 21+

Portland’s longest running cabaret revue, one of the few places Portland can host fire dancers, just celebrated its 18th birthday.

COMMUNITY

KBOO Birthday Bike Ride

20 SE 8th Ave

1pm.–4 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th birthday of KBOO Community radio with cake and a community bike ride featuring music handpicked by DJ Dirty Diablo.

Monday, June 4

MUSIC

JoJo

8:30 p.m.

Wonder Ballroom

$25–28, all ages

It’s been at least 15 years since I’ve heard JoJo’s first record, and I just typed out the chorus, from memory, perfectly.

COMMUNITY

Racing to Change: Oregon’s Civil Rights Years

Oregon Historical Society

Multiple dates, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Oregon Black Pioneers—a nonprofit dedicated to African American history—curated an exhibit about civil rights movements during the ’60s and ’70s in Oregon.

MUSIC

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers

7:30 p.m.

Moda Center

$72 and up, all ages

Come see two iconic ‘70s bands do their “Dirty Work” and “Keep this Train A-Rollin.” Each has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and though some members have changed, their tunes never get old.