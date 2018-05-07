Events Calendar: May 8–14

Tuesday, May 8

Music

Voice Master class with Stephen Powell

Lincoln Hall 326

Noon, Free, all ages

Powell has done a ton of work as a baritone in both opera and choral performance, and he’s coming to Portland State to let you learn from him. Come boost your vocal chops.

Community

Catastrophe in Context: Household Recoveries from the 2015 Nepal Earthquakes

SMSU 294

4 p.m., Free, all ages

PSU Associate Professor of Anthropology Jeremy Spoon discusses findings from a study that checked in on the process of recovery for those living in hard hit areas at various phases over 2 1/2 years.

Art

Yixing Clay (Zisha) Teapot and Chinese Tea Culture

Karl Miller 605

6:30 p.m., Free, all ages

Chen Yan is a Chinese Arts and Crafts Master and will most likely be discussing his technique and approach to this traditional artform. Come learn about Zisha teapots and how a modern master is making his mark within a time-honored tradition.

Wednesday, May 9

Community

Coloring Queer Heroes

Queer Resource Center

3 p.m., Free, all ages

The QRC is having fun for pride month by taking a journey through queer history with some good ol’ fashioned crayons. Get some knowledge and color in or outside the lines; it’s your masterpiece!

Community

Indigenous Food Sovereignty and Land Justice

PSU Native American Student and Community Center

5:30 p.m., Free, all ages

Dr. Michelle Daigle is Mushkegowuk (Swampy Cree), a member of the Constance Lake First Nation in Canada, and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at the University of British Columbia. Daigle will discuss resource exploitation, gendered forms of dispossession and violence in Indigenous communities as it relates to the settler-colonial context. Daigle also will talk about indigenous water governance, which I can imagine relates to Standing Rock and issues right here on our Columbia River.

Theatre

Mother Tongue

Lincoln Performance Hall

7 p.m., Free, all ages

Mother Tongue brings their poetry performance to PSU in collaboration with the School of Gender, Race and Nations. They refuse to be quiet against systems perpetuating silence and violence against women and marginalized communities. They want to empower and confront with their unapologetically womanist interactive poetry performance.

Thursday, May 10

Music

Live @ Lunch presents Gabriel Wolfchild & The Northern Light

PSU Park Blocks—Parkway North if raining

Noon, Free, all ages

Wolfchild was on The Voice, and this Seattle based songwriter has since continued to making his own brand of powerful folk-rock. Free concerts are always a good way to break up the day!

Art

6AJE—Littman Gallery 6th Annual Juried Exhibition Opening Reception

Littman Gallery, SMSU 250

6 p.m., Free, all ages

Littman Gallery brings in local writer and culture maker Coco Madrid to join critical arts writer and multimedia artist Eden Redmond to curate an exhibition of art created by PSU students. Join your fellow students in celebrating the opening of this glorious art show.

Community

Looting and its Aftermath: Excavating El Hibeh, Middle Egypt

SMSU 238

7:30 p.m. Free, all ages

Dr. Carol Redmount was the president of the American Research Center in Egypt and has come up from her teaching gig as an associate professor of Egyption archaeology to discuss Egyptian digs, ya dig? El Hibeh was one of the best sites from the Third Intermediate Period in Egypt, but looting and destruction to the site has displaced artifacts.

Friday, May 11

Art

“Marvels.” Opening event

Portland Art Museum

5 p.m. Free–$19.99, all ages

Stephanie Syjuco worked with Portland High School students to recreate works of art from the Museum of Modern Art in New York based on images posted on its website. This incredible show questions authorship, value and originality. This show is part of a larger series titled We. Construct. Marvels. Between. Monuments.

Art

MFA in Craft Thesis Exhibition Opening Reception

OCAC

5 p.m. Free, all ages

Go see what our artsy Master’s of Fine Arts neighbors on the hill have been up to with their thesis work within the fine tradition of Craft.

Community

Oregon’s Slow Rotations Causes Earthquakes

Cramer Hall

7:30 p.m. Free, all ages

Dr. Ray Wells talks about how the Pacific Northwest is rotating at the blazing pace of one degree per million years. This causes quakes, and we all wonder when it’ll be “the big one.” If the big one hits, will housing prices go back to reasonable?

Sat, May 12

Community

PSU Pacific Islanders Club 16th Annual Lu’au: Pride of the Pacific

Viking Pavilion

4 p.m. Free for students $12 general, all ages

Noho’s Hawaiian Cafe is providing some tasty eats, and there will be vendors, photo booths, activities and performances! It’s at school so there probably won’t be piña coladas or mai tais, but there may be fire?

Theater

A Year with Frog and Toad

Newmark Theatre

2 p.m.

Beloved children’s books turned theatrical production. Produced with the Oregon Children’s Theatre.

Community

Japan Night 2018: Faces of Japan

SMSU Ballroom

5 p.m. Free for students and Faculty $10 general, all ages

Cosmopolitan Japan writer Samantha Mariko is headlining the event that seeks to celebrate the spread of Japanese culture. Marukin Ramen will be providing some tasty eats.

Sun, May 13

Holiday

Mother’s Day!

All day. All over.

Some people say life wouldn’t be possible without moms’ contributions to planet Earth, and I’m here to firmly place my stance in agreement. Moms are chill; appreciate the moms in your life. If you’re a mom, thanks for all you do!

Music

Sabroso Festival

Portland Meadows

Noon, $49.50, all ages

Nothing says happy Mother’s Day like an afternoon drinking craft beer and eating tacos listening to the likes of Pennywise, Against Me!, Lit, The Offspring and Unwritten Law. Ironically, this flashback festival is legitimately catering to mothers.

Community Service

Gamers for Good Volunteers at Potluck in the Park

Siren Theater

Noon, Free, all ages

Maybe your mom wants to connect with other gamers in the community, or maybe you want to show your mom gamers who do good in the community so she doesn’t think your video gaming is a total waste of time. If either of those are true, come help feed some of our hungry neighbors.

Mon, May 14

Free Food

Harvest Share: Free Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Park Blocks Outside Shattuck Hall

Noon, Free, all ages

Bring your reusable shopping bags and pick up one of each fruit and vegetable! This free food opportunity happens every second Monday of every month.

Community

Renters’ Rights Workshop

Parson’s Gallery, CUPA 212

1 p.m. Free, all ages

Part of our student fees go to Student Legal Services we all can use. SLS has put together a presentation to make sure the PSU community knows the rights renters have and that SLS gives free consultations about our interesting living situations.

Film

Blues Brothers (1980)

Clinton Street Theater

7 p.m. make a donation, all ages

Go see this smooth and classic duo cruise around, and while you’re at it, make a donation to help out NICU Families Northwest.