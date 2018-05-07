Events Calendar: May 8–14

Tuesday, May 8
Music
Voice Master class with Stephen Powell
Lincoln Hall 326
Noon, Free, all ages
Powell has done a ton of work as a baritone in both opera and choral performance, and he’s coming to Portland State to let you learn from him. Come boost your vocal chops.
Community
Catastrophe in Context: Household Recoveries from the 2015 Nepal Earthquakes
SMSU 294
4 p.m., Free, all ages
PSU Associate Professor of Anthropology Jeremy Spoon discusses findings from a study that checked in on the process of recovery for those living in hard hit areas at various phases over 2 1/2 years.
Art
Yixing Clay (Zisha) Teapot and Chinese Tea Culture
Karl Miller 605
6:30 p.m., Free, all ages
Chen Yan is a Chinese Arts and Crafts Master and will most likely be discussing his technique and approach to this traditional artform. Come learn about Zisha teapots and how a modern master is making his mark within a time-honored tradition.
Wednesday, May 9
Community
Coloring Queer Heroes
Queer Resource Center
3 p.m., Free, all ages
The QRC is having fun for pride month by taking a journey through queer history with some good ol’ fashioned crayons. Get some knowledge and color in or outside the lines; it’s your masterpiece!
Community
Indigenous Food Sovereignty and Land Justice
PSU Native American Student and Community Center
5:30 p.m., Free, all ages
Dr. Michelle Daigle is Mushkegowuk (Swampy Cree), a member of the Constance Lake First Nation in Canada, and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at the University of British Columbia. Daigle will discuss resource exploitation, gendered forms of dispossession and violence in Indigenous communities as it relates to the settler-colonial context. Daigle also will talk about indigenous water governance, which I can imagine relates to Standing Rock and issues right here on our Columbia River.
Theatre
Mother Tongue
Lincoln Performance Hall
7 p.m., Free, all ages
Mother Tongue brings their poetry performance to PSU in collaboration with the School of Gender, Race and Nations. They refuse to be quiet against systems perpetuating silence and violence against women and marginalized communities. They want to empower and confront with their unapologetically womanist interactive poetry performance.
Thursday, May 10
Music
Live @ Lunch presents Gabriel Wolfchild & The Northern Light
PSU Park Blocks—Parkway North if raining
Noon, Free, all ages
Wolfchild was on The Voice, and this Seattle based songwriter has since continued to making his own brand of powerful folk-rock. Free concerts are always a good way to break up the day!
Art
6AJE—Littman Gallery 6th Annual Juried Exhibition Opening Reception
Littman Gallery, SMSU 250
6 p.m., Free, all ages
Littman Gallery brings in local writer and culture maker Coco Madrid to join critical arts writer and multimedia artist Eden Redmond to curate an exhibition of art created by PSU students. Join your fellow students in celebrating the opening of this glorious art show.
Community
Looting and its Aftermath: Excavating El Hibeh, Middle Egypt
SMSU 238
7:30 p.m. Free, all ages
Dr. Carol Redmount was the president of the American Research Center in Egypt and has come up from her teaching gig as an associate professor of Egyption archaeology to discuss Egyptian digs, ya dig? El Hibeh was one of the best sites from the Third Intermediate Period in Egypt, but looting and destruction to the site has displaced artifacts.
Friday, May 11
Art
“Marvels.” Opening event
Portland Art Museum
5 p.m. Free–$19.99, all ages
Stephanie Syjuco worked with Portland High School students to recreate works of art from the Museum of Modern Art in New York based on images posted on its website. This incredible show questions authorship, value and originality. This show is part of a larger series titled We. Construct. Marvels. Between. Monuments.
Art
MFA in Craft Thesis Exhibition Opening Reception
OCAC
5 p.m. Free, all ages
Go see what our artsy Master’s of Fine Arts neighbors on the hill have been up to with their thesis work within the fine tradition of Craft.
Community
Oregon’s Slow Rotations Causes Earthquakes
Cramer Hall
7:30 p.m. Free, all ages
Dr. Ray Wells talks about how the Pacific Northwest is rotating at the blazing pace of one degree per million years. This causes quakes, and we all wonder when it’ll be “the big one.” If the big one hits, will housing prices go back to reasonable?
Sat, May 12
Community
PSU Pacific Islanders Club 16th Annual Lu’au: Pride of the Pacific
Viking Pavilion
4 p.m. Free for students $12 general, all ages
Noho’s Hawaiian Cafe is providing some tasty eats, and there will be vendors, photo booths, activities and performances! It’s at school so there probably won’t be piña coladas or mai tais, but there may be fire?
Theater
A Year with Frog and Toad
Newmark Theatre
2 p.m.
Beloved children’s books turned theatrical production. Produced with the Oregon Children’s Theatre.
Community
Japan Night 2018: Faces of Japan
SMSU Ballroom
5 p.m. Free for students and Faculty $10 general, all ages
Cosmopolitan Japan writer Samantha Mariko is headlining the event that seeks to celebrate the spread of Japanese culture. Marukin Ramen will be providing some tasty eats.
Sun, May 13
Holiday
Mother’s Day!
All day. All over.
Some people say life wouldn’t be possible without moms’ contributions to planet Earth, and I’m here to firmly place my stance in agreement. Moms are chill; appreciate the moms in your life. If you’re a mom, thanks for all you do!
Music
Sabroso Festival
Portland Meadows
Noon, $49.50, all ages
Nothing says happy Mother’s Day like an afternoon drinking craft beer and eating tacos listening to the likes of Pennywise, Against Me!, Lit, The Offspring and Unwritten Law. Ironically, this flashback festival is legitimately catering to mothers.
Community Service
Gamers for Good Volunteers at Potluck in the Park
Siren Theater
Noon, Free, all ages
Maybe your mom wants to connect with other gamers in the community, or maybe you want to show your mom gamers who do good in the community so she doesn’t think your video gaming is a total waste of time. If either of those are true, come help feed some of our hungry neighbors.
Mon, May 14
Free Food
Harvest Share: Free Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Park Blocks Outside Shattuck Hall
Noon, Free, all ages
Bring your reusable shopping bags and pick up one of each fruit and vegetable! This free food opportunity happens every second Monday of every month.
Community
Renters’ Rights Workshop
Parson’s Gallery, CUPA 212
1 p.m. Free, all ages
Part of our student fees go to Student Legal Services we all can use. SLS has put together a presentation to make sure the PSU community knows the rights renters have and that SLS gives free consultations about our interesting living situations.
Film
Blues Brothers (1980)
Clinton Street Theater
7 p.m. make a donation, all ages
Go see this smooth and classic duo cruise around, and while you’re at it, make a donation to help out NICU Families Northwest.