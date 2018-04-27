Events Calendar

FEATURED EVENT
VISUAL ART
“Salt”
May 1–6
Shaking the Tree Studio
$30, all ages
Shaking the Tree’s creative director Samantha Van Der Merwe curated nearly a dozen artists’ works inspired by Gandhi’s Salt March speech and the nature of civil disobedience.
Tuesday, May 1
BOOK SIGNING
Chuck Palahniuk
10 a.m. Free, all ages
Powell’s Books on Hawthorne
Arguably Portland’s most famous living author is signing copies of his new novel Adjustment Day.
VARIETY
Bubble and Squeeze
7:30 p.m. $10, all ages
Clinton Street Theater
The Amazing Bubble Man creates, well, actually amazing giant bubbles with accordion accompaniment by Jet Black Pearl.
EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC
Zola Jesus, Maarquii
8 p.m. $18–20, all ages
Aladdin Theater
The experimental pop musician tours in support of her new album Okovi.
Wednesday, May 2
FILM
Grace Jones: Blood and Bami (2017)
Multiple screenings, $7–10, all ages
Cinema 21
New documentary on the larger-than-life model, musician and disco personality Grace Jones, who for decades has stood as an icon for unapologetic individuality and Black excellence.
COMEDY
You’re Welcome
9 p.m. Free, all ages
Mississippi Pizza
Shain Brendan, Adam Pasi and Marcus Coleman’s weekly North Portland comedy show.
Community
Table tennis singles tournament
6 p.m.–10 p.m.
Free to PSU students
Academic and Student Recreation Center, MAC Court 2
Ping to the fucking pong. Topspin to honor and glory in open and women’s divisions.
Community
Employer on Campus: National University of Natural Medicine
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
SMSU Ground Floor Lobby
NUNM is the oldest accredited naturopathic medical university in North America, which offers academic and career opportunities to PSU students.
Thursday, May 3
AMERICANA
The American West
Noon, Free, all ages
Parkway North
The duo consisting of Matthew Zeltzer and Maria Maita-Keppeler perform for Portland State’s Live @ Lunch concert series.
FILM
The Art of the Benshi
6 p.m. Free, all ages
Lincoln Hall room 75
Ichiro Kataoka performs live katsudo benshi accompanying three Silent-era Japanese films: Taro’s Steam Train (1929), It’s A Gift (1923) and Orochi (1925).
FITNESS
Pride Pool Party
7 p.m. Free, all ages
Academic and Student Recreation Center
Drag queen Poison Waters hosts the Queer Resource Center’s annual pool party celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride at PSU. There’s also free food, which doesn’t make sense for a pool party but YASSSSSS.
DANCE PARTY
Compact: Femme 4 Femme
9 p.m., $10, 21+
Sanctuary Club
Get in free to Ann Pyne and Patrick Buckmaster’s femme-centric dance party with your donation of a new, unopened makeup product for the Sexual Youth Minority Resource Center (SMYRC).
Friday, May 4
FILM
Belle de Jour (1968)
Multiple screenings, $7–10, all ages
Cinema 21
The 50th anniversary edition of French provocateur Luis Buñuel’s surrealist erotic thriller has been digitally restored to give contemporary audiences an opening night experience.
AMERICANA
Shook Twins, Daniel Rodriguez
7 p.m. $20–24, all ages
Aladdin Theater
This is the first Shook Twins show I’ve seen in two years not be completely sold out by Vanguard’s print deadline. The Shook Twins play everything from guitar to a gold egg.
READING
LeVar Burton
8 p.m., $30–100, all ages
Revolution Hall
The Reading Rainbow host and Star Trek: Next Generation actor will handpick a short story to read for his show, LeVar Burton Reads Live!
Saturday, May 5
FIESTA
34th Annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
11 a.m.–11 p.m. May 4–6, $10
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Celebrate your favorite May holiday at the waterfront with Mariachi Ciudad, all the way from Portland’s sister city Guadalajara, Mexico. They’ll be joined by Portland’s Ballet Folklorico Mexico En La Piel.
FILM
Sweetie (1989), An Angel At My Table (1990)
May 4–6, $4–5, Free w/ PSU ID, all ages
5th Avenue Cinema
A double feature of films by Australian filmmaker Jane Campion, with overarching themes of difficult women and what happens when they get in the way of men. Read about Campion’s works in this week’s edition of Find It At 5th Ave.
Art
“Be Honest”
5 p.m.–9 p.m., free, all ages
Widen + Kennedy
The 9th annual PSU Graphic Design student portfolio showcase includes free beer and pizza!
MUSIC
PSU Steinway Piano Series: Melvin Chen Masterclass
7p.m.–9 p.m., free, all ages
Lincoln Recital Hall
Join performer Melvin Chen at this masterclass, featuring PSU piano students.
Sunday, May 6
HIP-HOP
Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker
7 p.m., $40–600, all ages
Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
The Pulitzer Prize–winning rapper and friends come to Washington State, just south of Ridgefield’s goddamn Jefferson Davis memorial, on The Championship Tour.
FILM
Roman Holiday (1953)
2 p.m., $7–9, all ages
Hollywood Theatre
The Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn rom-com classic about a princess touring Rome screens for its 65th birthday.
FITNESS
Cinco de Mayo Half Marathon
7 a.m., events all day
The Fields Park
The races start early, but you can come join the festivities and hang out with the runners and their families. There are kids races, food, beers and music, all to benefit Breast Friends, a local cancer non-profit.
MUSIC
PSU Steinway Piano Series: Susan Chan Master C lass
2 p.m.–3 p.m., free, all ages
Lincoln Recital Hall
Join performer Susan Chan at this master class, open to all local students.
Monday, May 7
OPERA
The Dragon Pearl (Wang Niang Tan)
7 p.m.
Jackson Middle School
In three acts, performers sponsored by The Confucius Institute at PSU retell the ancient Chinese tale of Nie Lang, a boy who grew up fighting injustice and became a dragon to save his village.
BOOKS
Spring Used Book Sale
9 a.m.–3 p.m. free
Lloyd Center Doubletree Hotel
With thousands of books up for grabs, this is also May 5 and 6, but today only get 50 percent off everything! What a way to perk up a Monday, right?
WRITING
Jumpstart Writing Program
Noon–1 p.m. free
Office of Academic Innovation, Large Flex Office
“The goals are to practice some well-researched academic writing strategies to build your own writing practice, and to have a submitted article or book proposal by June 2018.”