Events for the week of Feb. 8–14

Dumpling Week!

Various locations

From the people who brought you Burger Week, Pizza Week and whatever-else-they-can-think-of-food-wise week come seven days of dumpling smorgasbord nirvana! You ready to hear about some of the most delicious-sounding dumplings you can imagine? It’s the third annual, so you know it’ll be good.

Oregon Media Group will be keeping a lookout at the Dumpling Feed as people upload pics and tag them #dumplingweek. Sign up via the Dumpling Week website to keep abreast of this week’s dumpling-themed madness.

Here are your participating dumpling madness restaurants (actual location may vary if there is more than one brick-and-mortar locale):

Kachka, Por Que No, Altabira City Tavern, Boke Bowl, Oven and Shaker, Ecliptic Brewing, Nel Centro, The Imp and Nada, The Country Cat, Park Kitchen Grassa, Clyde Common, Salt & Straw, Stickers Asian Cafe, Seastar Bakery, Bollywood Theater, Pono Farm Soul Kitchen, The Waiting Room, Stammtisch, XLB

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Thirst Fest

Tiffany Center

1410 SW Morrison Street

Fee: $20

21+

This drink sampling and mixology competition will donate proceeds to the Cascade AIDS Project. Enjoy a merry cocktail and do some real good in the community. Visit cascadeaids.org for more info.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Hal Sparks

8 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

1510 SE 9th Avenue

Fee: $16-30

21+

Hal Sparks, known for his character on Queer as Folk and for his insightful knowledge of pop culture on VH1’s I Love the 70s/80s/90s, will be at Helium all weekend.

Love and Forgiveness

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Portland Children’s Museum

Washington Park

4015 SW Canyon Road

Fee: Free (members), $11 (non-members)

Hands-on activities will allow children and their parents to explore feelings and emotions, both how to appreciate and also how to express them in positive ways. This exhibit will run through mid-May.

Friday, Feb. 10

Candle Making Workshop

6–8 p.m.

Bee Thinking

1744 SE Hawthorne Boulevard

Fee: $30

Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes this beeswax candle class. At this after-hours workshop at Bee Thinking’s southeast location, you’ll use silicon molds to expertly shape something natural and sweet for your sweetie.

AC2—An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

1037 SW Broadway

Fee: $55+ ($5 Arts for All tickets may be available)

I know this event is a little pricey, but the news and pop culture contributions of queer icons Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen should not be glossed over. These friends will spend an evening with you as they interview each other and take questions from the audience.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Harlem Globetrotters

2 p.m.

Moda Center

Fee: $20+

There are some pricey VIP style packages, but if all you can do is the 20-dollar entry ticket you’ll still get one of the classiest sport shows around. The Globetrotters are one of the most stylish and longest-running basketball performance troupes you’ll ever see, and their show is family-friendly to boot.

Mortified

7 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

3000 NE Alberta Street

Fee: $16–23

Anybody who’s seen Mortified can tell you that it’s an experience like no other. As a way of looking back on their past with amusement, brave folks get behind the mic and read diary entries and poems from the awkward childhood and middle-school phases of their lives. Secondhand embarrassment guaranteed.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Pied Piper of Portlandia

2 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fee: $10+

The Oregon Symphony presents a musical adventure for the whole family: Benjamin Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.” As any parent with a kid who plays an instrument can tell you, inspiration has to come from somewhere. Featuring Pacific Youth Choir and Dance West.

Lovestruck: A Soloist Concert

3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Old Church Concert Hall

1422 SW 11th Avenue

Fee: $25

This annual solo concert, featuring voices from the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, will show you just how talented they are as individuals and not just as a group.

5th Avenue Cinema

510 SW Hall Street

Fee: Free for PSU Students w/ID, other students $4, general admission $5

This weekend’s showtimes:

Orlando

Feb. 10, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 11, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, 3 p.m.

Director Sally Potter adapts Virginia Woolf’s classic story of gender, androgyny, transformation and immor(t)ality, starring Tilda Swinton in her breakout role. Cinema nuts who wonder what Kubrick might have done had he been born female will want to check out this immensely clever, brilliantly filmed, gorgeous “costume epic” (think Barry Lyndon, but even funnier), and enthusiasts of queer history won’t want to miss the legendary Quentin Crisp as young Orlando’s patron, Queen Elizabeth I.