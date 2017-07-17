From the hill to the hall

Seattle mayoral race gaffe



Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, currently running for Seattle mayor, tripped over her words during a skit at the Stranger/Washington Bus Candidate Survivor event. Durkan, playing Melissa McCarthy playing Sean Spicer, is quoted as saying, “You want to talk about racial, social justice and racial discrimination? Try going shopping for a freaking doll of a colored person. It doesn’t work.” Durkan later tossed mini bottles of tequila to the all-ages crowd.

Seattle’s socialist cred

TV’s Kennedy, famous for being one of the worst MTV VJs, railed on Seattle’s 2.8 percent unemployment rate, booming economy and soaring skyline, calling it a “socialist hellhole.” The walking agglomeration of a BuzzFeed “you might be a child of the ’90s” listicle and a forward from your great-aunt made several erroneous assertions, but none more egregious than claiming that every good singer from the ’90s has died. Hasn’t she heard of Toni Braxton?

Back home in Portland

At a Wednesday, July 12 meeting, Portland city commissioners tweaked Commissioner Eudaly’s February tenant protection ordinance, extending time tenants have to request a payout and giving landlords more time to hand over the money. Portland City Council also fixed a loophole that let larger entities get around the law by registering each property as its own LLC.

Senator Wyden is #10!

Senator Ron Wyden (D–OR) is the tenth most popular senator in the United States, according to a poll by Morning Consult. Leading the group is Senator Bernie Sanders (I–VT). Senator Jeff Merkley (D–OR) is 19th highest in approval. Highest disapproval goes to Senator Mitch McConnell (R–KY).

Playful protest

Senator Merkley participated in a protest on Capitol Hill. The “Play-In” was organized by the nonprofit Moms Clean Air Force, intended to bring attention to the impacts of climate change on children.

THIS WEEK AT PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL

Brownfield Redevelopment Tax, Wednesday, July 19, 2 p.m.

Commissioner Fish has introduced a measure that seeks to implement a redevelopment tax that would give Portland a potential $40 million a year in tax revenue and 31,000 jobs. Brownfields are former industrial-use sites that are now unused and are often located fairly close to less-affluent neighborhoods, typically those where people of color live.

Over-Dimensional Truck Routes, Wednesday, July 19, 9:45 a.m.

With 12 percent of oversized-load trucks passing over Columbia Boulevard a day and other corridors seeing similarly burdensome flows, Portland’s management of these conveyances has been feeling the crush. Commissioner Saltzman will be moving a study for approval that will list certain projects for consideration at varying levels of priority. Among these are the N Columbia Boulevard Union Pacific Railroad Bridge, which is 11 inches short of the industry standard 17 feet, 4 inch clearance. One barrier to this fix? A huge jet-fuel pipeline just beneath the roadway.