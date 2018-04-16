Get ready for Portland’s Soul’d Out Festival

By
Alanna Madden
-
11

Portland’s annual Soul’d Out Music Festival is back this week with dozens of legendary performers include Erykah Badu, De La Soul, Wyclef Jean, and R+R = Now, aka Robert Glasper’s jazz supergroup. If you’re not acquainted with Soul’d Out’s weeklong line-up, here’s a brief tracklist of songs I recommend you check out. And seriously, get yourself into a show! A full list of upcoming shows can be found online at souldoutfestival.com.

  1. Drawn – De La Soul feat. Little Dragon, And the Anonymous Nobody… (2016)
  2. Afro Blue (9th Wonder’s Blue Light Basement Remix) – Robert Glasper Experiment feat. Erykah Badu & Phonte, Black Radio Recovered: The Remix EP (2012)
  3. The List – Moonchild, Voyager (2017)
  4. Apple Tree – Erykah Badu, Baduizm (1997)
  5. Find You – Robert Glasper & KAYTRANADA, The Artscience Remixes (2018)
  6. Turnin’ Me Up – BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind (2016)
  7. D’Evils – SiR, November (2018)
  8. Me, Myself & I – De La Soul, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here