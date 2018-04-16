Get ready for Portland’s Soul’d Out Festival

Portland’s annual Soul’d Out Music Festival is back this week with dozens of legendary performers include Erykah Badu, De La Soul, Wyclef Jean, and R+R = Now, aka Robert Glasper’s jazz supergroup. If you’re not acquainted with Soul’d Out’s weeklong line-up, here’s a brief tracklist of songs I recommend you check out. And seriously, get yourself into a show! A full list of upcoming shows can be found online at souldoutfestival.com.

Drawn – De La Soul feat. Little Dragon, And the Anonymous Nobody… (2016) Afro Blue (9th Wonder’s Blue Light Basement Remix) – Robert Glasper Experiment feat. Erykah Badu & Phonte, Black Radio Recovered: The Remix EP (2012) The List – Moonchild, Voyager (2017) Apple Tree – Erykah Badu, Baduizm (1997) Find You – Robert Glasper & KAYTRANADA, The Artscience Remixes (2018) Turnin’ Me Up – BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind (2016) D’Evils – SiR, November (2018) Me, Myself & I – De La Soul, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989)