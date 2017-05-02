Hangover begone!

I’m sure most of you reading this are college students, and sometimes you like to dabble in a little casual (or not so casual) drinking. Drinking can be fun and can take the edge off the stresses of higher education. But hangovers are never a good time.

Here are some quick tips on how to tackle those nasty hangover symptoms.

Drink water

This is more of a prevention method because you don’t have to cure a hangover you don’t have. It’s also the most effective and healthy way to ease the morning after partying.

Alcohol is a diuretic, which will leave you quickly dehydrated after a night out of drinking. Drink one glass of water for every one alcoholic drink, and drink around 16–20 ounces of water before going to sleep. You won’t regret it.

Think ahead with a Prickly Pear extract

According to medscape.com, prickly pear extract has been proven through actual clinical trials to have some effect on hangover symptoms. But don’t get too excited. In order for it to be effective at all, it has to be consumed hours before the first drink.

Also, the extract was only really effective for severe hangover symptoms, which it reduced by around 50 percent. Doctors also recommend staying hydrated.

Hair of the dog (more alcohol)

This one is not so much a cure as it is a way to delay the inevitable. While it is true that having another drink in the morning does lessen the effects of a hangover, in the long term you will have to pay a dear price. And boy, is that headache going to be worse than ever. You might be better off just staying hydrated throughout the night with water.

Forget alcohol, take some pills instead

No, not party pills. Pain pills. If the headache is really bad and you have class in 10 minutes, definitely pop a couple ibuprofen or Advil. This will help, at least for a little while.

But make sure you stick to NSAID’s like aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen, and stay away from acetaminophen (like Tylenol).

When acetaminophen mixes with alcohol it can cause liver damage and in some cases be deadly. You know what won’t be deadly? Staying hydrated. Just a thought.

Food

You’re probably feeling quite tired. This is because your liver is working really hard to process all of that alcohol you drank and it doesn’t have the time or energy to increase your depleted blood-sugar levels.

So go for it. Eat a big breakfast. Go to a diner and order a big plate of greasy, delicious food. Or if you or your friend keep throwing up, eating some bread or crackers will help ease their woes. Food also slows the absorption of alcohol, so you may want to eat something while you’re still out on the town. And make sure you also order a big glass of water as well.

And remember, water is always an option. Make sure you drink plenty of it and keep your system flushed.