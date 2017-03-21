Health care: Are you wasting money?

Health care is a new and tricky element for American consumers due to the Affordable Care Act. Most people over a certain age have had a couple years to get used to the changes, but for college students this may be the first time finding coverage has been a necessity.

Picking a plan requires asking a lot of questions. Luckily, Portland State offers Health Care 101 workshops on campus for students. To find out what questions to ask, attend one of these lectures, stop by the Center for Student Health and Counseling to read some pamphlets, or talk to someone who has shopped on the marketplace for a plan already.

Spending the year without healthcare puts a person at risk of spending thousands and thousands of dollars on prescriptions, procedures, care, and preventative medicine that would otherwise be paid for by an insurance company. Skipping out on coverage also brings around a fine for noncompliance come tax time. Although the fine is not enforceable—meaning the government cannot take money forcibly—it will not go away without payment or changes in federal policy.

PSU requires students to have medical coverage. Not only do students have to have it, they are automatically sold a plan each term unless they have proof of existing coverage. The plan costs students $2,481 per year while attending PSU. The plan is underwritten by PacificSource and brokered through Wells Fargo.

There are some important elements to be considered when deciding whether or not the PSU plan works.

The benefits of this plan highlighted on the PSU Center for Student Health and Counseling page describe some of the specifics of PacificSource’s plan for PSU students. The benefits outlined address the coverage required by health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act. More specific information is available in the plan brochure on the SHAC webpage.

The PacificSource plan has attractive benefits for students who do not have much money saved. Low deductibles and out of pocket limits can make the plan appealing. For example, shopping the government’s healthcare marketplace yield plans with similar coverage at lower monthly rates. The key difference is that these plans, which are categorized as catastrophic coverage or “bronze” plans, have $5,000–$7,000 deductibles for all services. PacificSource’s biggest strength is a $250 deductible on emergency room visits. If students find themselves in the ER even once, this plan will pay off.

Basically, PSU’s plan falls into the catastrophic category with the added benefit of lower deductibles. The availability of in-network facilities for health care seem to be the biggest downside to the plan. Purchasing a Providence or Kaiser Permanente plan will save students about $100 per year and give students access to well-known local healthcare networks.

The PacificSource plan is not a bad option for students who cannot access free health care. In the event that a student does have access to free care through Medicaid, there is potential to save $2,481 per year. Over the course of a college career that is a savings of about $10,000–$14,000. Eligibility for Medicaid is based on income, disability, pregnancy and family status. Students with children especially should look into Medicaid.

It is also worth noting that similar plans are available for any students who do not wish to do business with Wells Fargo for ethical reasons. All you have to do is shop the marketplace. Click here to view a list of plans available to you based on information like age, income and health condition.

Do the research. Make your own decision. Look for your own solution and potential savings.