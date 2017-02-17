High school rally for Quanice Hayes begins on PSU campus

Portland Student Action Network, a high school social justice organizing group, met on the Portland State campus Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5:40 p.m., both condemning Portland Police Department for a lack of information about the recent shooting of Quanice Hayes and to discuss the police treatment of young black men in Portland and the country at large. Well-known Portland activist Gregory McKelvey joined and spoke at the rally.

Seventeen-year-old Quanice Hayes was fatally shot three times by police at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 after pursuing him as a suspect in an armed robbery outside a Northeast Portland motel. A replica gun was found near the body but details and video footage have yet to be released.

One crowd member at the rally spoke about Quanice, whom she knew in middle school, noting that he was dedicated to his family and one of the first friends she had of the opposite sex, saying he taught her she could have friends that were boys and could act like herself around him.

The officers involved in the shooting, Roger Walsh and Bradley Clark, are on administrative leave and were scheduled to be be interviewed by police investigators last Saturday, according to the Oregonian.

PSAN is an “organization of student activists from the greater Portland area fighting for equity,” according to their Facebook page.

Approximately 250 people joined in the event, which left PSU’s campus to march after about an hour. Police presence at the event was minimal, but later in the night at least one person was arrested on riot charges. According to Koin 6 news, police said signs and cones were thrown in the street, an occupied car was surrounded and the window of a van was broken.

A previous protest by PSAN in November resulted in the arrest of McKelvey and two other prominent activists in Portland: Kathryn Stevens and Micah Rhodes. Shortly thereafter the students released a statement contesting PPD’s statement that McKelvey was organizing and influencing Portland youth to disobey police orders.

“This event is being organized with the permission of family members and friends,” stated the event’s Facebook page. “On the request of the family, we ask that this be a peaceful demonstration.”