Hill to the ‘Hall, Dec. 12 — 18

Roy Moore loses Alabama senate race, refuses to concede

Judge Roy Moore, the Republican on the ticket for Alabama’s race to replace outgoing Senator Luther Strange and fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat, lost the Dec. 12 election to Democrat Doug Jones. Moore, looking at a margin of thousands, was nonetheless undaunted and declared his intention to remain firm and not concede.

GOP tax plan finally comes off the stove

The Republican Party’s tax plan received its final seasoning by committee and was deemed ready for a vote. Among the changes were the removal of provisions which prevent the taxation of tuition waivers and a fetal personhood clause. Several others were decried by congressional Democrats as kickbacks; chief among these was a measure seen favoring Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). With support from senators like Corker and Susan Collins (R-Maine), the stitched-together plan looks likely to pass.

‘Insurance Policy’ pays out for Republicans seeking Mueller criticism

A text between two former Federal Bureau of Investigation operatives which referred to an insurance policy while bemoaning the possibility of a Trump presidency was elevated to a full-blown scandal by Republicans in an effort to discredit the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller. The context of the text message has been scrutinized intensely, with seemingly no end to the speculation in sight.

Paul Ryan picks an exit row

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan kicked off intense speculation when the rumor he would not be seeking reelection in 2018 began to fly around Washington. His exit, long sought by his right flank, would leave a power vacuum in a midterm election which could very well reshape Trump’s presidency.

Forget Mueller, let’s talk about Mulder

In an ironic twist, the government revealed the existence of a Pentagon program to document UFO sightings and research. The seemingly world-shaking news went over with little fanfare, even with former-Senator Harry Reid (D-Nev.) promoting its existence. With the Overton Window thus shifted, it’s only a matter of time before some amalgam of Contact, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and The Blob takes place.

THIS WEEK AT PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL

Portland State grad students get a little opportunity, Wednesday Dec. 20, 9:30 a.m.

An intergovernmental agreement between PSU and the City of Portland to hire a Graduate Research Assistant will be proposed via ordinance and hopefully passed. The GRA will assist with research planning until July of this upcoming year.

Still on the topic of Peterson’s, Wednesday Dec. 20, 9:30 a.m.

With work proceeding apace at the Smart Park on SW 10th between Yamhill and Morrison, supporters of Peterson’s are yet again testifying in support of the local convenience store at City Council. The Portland Development Commission is seeking to clear the space of Peterson’s, along with four other business tenants, to clear the way for renovations.