Idaho lives by the three in 72−66 comeback win against Portland State

Another Portland State Women’s Basketball match is in the books as the Vikings hosted the University of Idaho Vandals on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in the Peter W. Stott Center. Both teams entered the contest with 10–10 records and were looking to go over .500 percent. However, it was the Vandals who scored the victory with a score of 72–66.

In the first quarter, the Viks started out strong and aggressive. PSU went on a 20–5 run in the first 6:20 minutes of the quarter. Viks guard Ashley Bolston was on fire and finished the first quarter with 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. PSU led 23–10 at the end of the first quarter.

“Our first quarter was unbelievable,” said PSU head coach Lynn Kennedy.

The second quarter didn’t go as well for the Viks as the Vandals began to find their rhythm. Idaho created shots and was able to find its groove from beyond the arc. The Vandals went 8−13 from 3-pt. range, scoring 24 of their 26 points in the quarter from beyond the arc. Idaho cut the lead to just two points going into halftime, PSU led 36−38.

“They had 20 offensive rebounds the whole night, which allowed them to get back into the game,” Kennedy said.

Idaho continued to run with the momentum as they went on a 12−2 run in the first 5:25 minutes of the third quarter, taking the lead. The Vandals continued to hurt the Viks with their shooting ability. Idaho led at the end of the third, 54−46.

The Viks lost their momentum but found a spark in the fourth quarter. PSU eventually cut the lead down to 3 with 2:57 left in the game. The Viks began to feel home field advantage as the crowd got involved with chants of “Defense.” However, the Vandals were able to hold off the Viks and walk away with the win, 72−66.

PSU guard Ashley Bolston finished with 23 pts 9−21 FG, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 5 steals.

Vandals guard Taylor Pierce finished with 19 pts; 6−15 FG, 2 rebounds, and 6 assists. Geraldine McCorkell recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

PSU gets ready for their next matchup against rival Eastern Washington University Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Peter W. Stott center.