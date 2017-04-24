Jewish students observe first Passover Seder event after difficult year

Portland State’s Jewish Student Union organized its first Passover Seder on April 11. Event organizers said they were motivated to host the event after what they described was a difficult year on campus for Jewish and Israeli students.

In October 2016, the student body government overwhelmingly passed the “Resolution to Recommend Divestment from Companies Involved in Israeli Military Occupation.” The nonbinding resolution called for PSU to divest from businesses that work with the State of Israel. President Wim Wiewel described the resolution as divisive.

In March 2017, a backward swastika was found carved in a men’s restroom stall in Neuberger Hall.

At the Passover Seder students and Jewish community members observed several prayers and rituals before enjoying a kosher dinner.